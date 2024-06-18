SM2 Capital Partners Supports Paul Rivett's Vision and Agrees to Exchange its Shares in Fortress for shares in The Western Investment Company

CALGARY, Alberta, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SM2 Holdings Ltd. (“SM2 Capital”), the founder of Fortress Insurance Company, has made the strategic decision to sells its entire 28.45% stake in Fortress Insurance Company (“Fortress”) valued at $5.2 million to The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (TSXV: WI) (“Western”) upon close of the proposed transaction previously announced on March 22, 2024 (the “Transaction”). SM2 Capital will receive the vast majority of its compensation as shares in Western representing up to 19% of the single voting common shares outstanding in Western at the close of the Transaction, with the remaining compensation settled in cash. The mix between shares and cash in the compensation will be determined at the close of the Transaction and subject to the aforementioned ownership limits.

“We are proud to have built Fortress from the ground up and are deeply grateful for the leadership of Shafeen Mawani and Scott Tannas over the past several years. We are now excited to see Western thrive under Paul Rivett’s guidance. Paul combines tactical focus with strategic patience as a value investor. We are confident that this approach will lead to even greater success for Western in the years to come,” said Naim Ali, CEO of SM2 Capital.

Mr. Ali will be nominated as SM2 Capital’s representative on the board of directors of Western. SM2 Capital will continue to retain one seat on the board of directors of Fortress.

Fortress was founded in 2005 by Mohamed Ali and Shiraz Ali to handle the self-insured retention component for the fleet of their Budget Rent A Car of Calgary franchise. This decision highlights that the Ali family is in full support of Paul Rivett’s vision to transform Western into an insurance and investment holding company. SM2 Capital will receive most of its proceeds as shares in Western. Fortress will be a key asset in Western’s portfolio as it turns its focus to the insurance underwriting space.

Western has now secured agreements in aggregate to purchase almost 100% of the total shares outstanding in Fortress (the “Share Purchases”) for $2.60 per share or $12.8 million. The Share Purchases will increase Western’s ownership in Fortress from 28.45% to nearly 100% upon closing of the Transaction, thereby satisfying a key condition of the Transaction to own a minimum of 51% of the shares outstanding in Fortress. These Share Purchases, which are conditional on the closing of the Transaction, will be settled with a mixture of cash and the current common shares of Western ("Single Voting Shares") at a price of $0.40 per share which could result in the issuance of up to an additional 30,000,000 Single Voting Shares.

About the Transaction

The Transaction proposes an investment of at least $20 million from companies affiliated with Paul Rivett to transform Western into an insurance and investment holding company. The concurrent rights offering has the potential to raise up to an additional $30 million. Upon the successful closing of the Transaction, Paul Rivett is to be appointed to President and Chief Executive Officer of Western with the following initial priorities:

Grow the Fortress platform to $100 million per annum in written premiums by 2028 through a combination of prudent organic growth and accretive acquisitions; and

Continue managing Western’s non-insurance holdings as long-term investments.

You can watch a recording of the webcast that took place on March 27, 2024 here.

Completion of the Transaction (including any rights offering) is subject to a number of conditions including, but not limited to, acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange" or "TSXV"), shareholder approval, and various other conditions. The Transaction as contemplated constitutes a Change of Business under the policies of the TSXV. There is a risk that the Transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the Transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance.

About SM2 Holdings Ltd.

SM2 Holdings Ltd, operating as SM2 Capital Partners, is a private family-owned holding company that oversees its activities in a range of operating businesses in hospitality (hotels and casinos), car rental and parking businesses, and the related investments of the Ali Family Office. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, SM2 Capital’s management team has been building companies together across Canada and the United States of America for over fifty years.

For more information on SM2 Capital, please visit its website at www.sm2capital.com.

About The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited

Western is a unique publicly traded, private equity company founded by a group of successful Western Canadian businesspeople, and dedicated to building and maintaining ownership in successful Western Canadian companies, and helping them to grow. Western's shares are traded on the Exchange under the symbol WI.

For more information on Western, please visit its website at www.winv.ca.

