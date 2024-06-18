A Practical Guide to Producing and Maintaining the PSMF (Pharmacovigilance System Master File) for the EU Training Course

Dublin, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "A Practical Guide to Producing and Maintaining the PSMF Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pharmacovigilance system master file (PSMF) is a legal requirement for any medicinal product authorised in the European Union.

The PSMF provides the regulators with a detailed description and assessment of the entire pharmacovigilance system and the outputs contained in the annexes provide an understanding of a company's compliance. This course will provide a practical guide to planning, writing, maintaining and updating the PSMF to ensure compliance.

The programme will cover the importance of the PSMF in regulatory inspections, including common PSMF inspection findings. You will discuss the processes and systems required to manage the PSMF as well as the latest advice on the impact of Brexit.

Who Should Attend:

This course will be relevant for anyone working in pharmacovigilance who requires a comprehensive overview of the PSMF, including QPPVs and those responsible for safety assessments. It will also be of interest to those who work with pharmacovigilance, eg in regulatory affairs, clinical, sales and marketing, legal, commercial and quality, as well as the audit group.

Benefits of attending:

Understand the regulatory requirements for the PSMF

Gain an overview of the key issues in producing, maintaining and updating the PSMF

Discuss the PSMF as a QMS document

Learn about the roles of the QPPV and the PSMF

Review common inspection findings and deficiencies related to the PSMF

Certification:

CPD: 6 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction, welcome and objectives

Introduction and background to the PSMF

The DDPS and the PSMF

Objectives of the PSMF

Registration of the PSMF

Regulatory requirements and accessibility of the PSMF

Responsibilities of the marketing authorisation holder, updates and the EU QPPV

The content of the PSMF

The PSMF template

The level of detail required by the PSMF

Preparation of the annexes

The PSMF log book

The sections of the PSMF

The EU QPPV

Sources of safety data

IT and databases

Regulatory timeline compliance

The PSMF processes

The PSMF and audits

The company quality system and the PSMF

The annex requirements for the PSMF

The company product list

The EU QPPV list of delegated tasks

The list of SOPs and procedures

List of delegated activities to third-party partners

A list of completed audits and schedules

A list of performance indicators for the PSMF section

The roles and responsibilities of the EU QPPV

Master file number and version changes (audit trail)

The PSMF and inspections

The PSMF and inspection findings

Regulatory authority requests to view the PSMF

Transfer of responsibility for a pharmacovigilance system to the QPPV

Notifying the QPPV of changes to the PSMF

PSMF responsibilities with shared marketing authorisation holders

Change control, logbook, versions and archiving

Audit trails and the PSMF

The PSMF post-inspection

Final discussion session

Speakers:



Graeme Ladds

Director

PharSafer Associates Ltd.



Graeme Ladds, Director of PharSafer, has over 22 years' experience working in the pharmaceutical industry. Having started his career at Ashbourne Pharmaceuticals in 1989 as Head of Drug Safety & Medical Information, Graeme went on to become Head of Global Pharmacovigilance at Shire Pharmaceuticals.



The last 11 years have been spent in his consultancy company, PharSafer Associates Ltd. During this time, Graeme has been involved in establishing pharmacovigilance in companies, performing audits across Europe and the USA, SOP writing, acting as QP for companies, and helping with regulatory inspections.



