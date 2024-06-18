The YMCA of the National Capital Region One of Canada’s Best Places to Work in 2024

OTTAWA, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The YMCA of National Capital Region is proud to announce that they have been recognized by Human Resource Director Canada (HRD) as one of Canada’s Best Places to Work in 2024.



The HRD Best Places to Work in Canada 2024 list showcases organizations that prioritize their employees’ well-being by encouraging a healthy work-life balance, equipping employees with tools and resources for success, and creating a positive and inclusive culture that enhances overall employee experience.

To be eligible, organizations must complete a detailed submission that evaluates key factors such as employee engagement, compensation and benefits, health and wellness programs, diversity initiatives, professional development opportunities, and flexible work options. After the submission, employee engagement and satisfaction are measured by survey. To be named a Best Place to Work for 2024, an organization must achieve at least a 75% overall satisfaction rating by their employees.

“At the YMCA, we’re committed to fostering an engaging and supportive work environment,” says Trevor McAlmont, President and CEO with the YMCA of the National Capital Region. “As our organization continues to grow, it is paramount that we maintain an inclusive and dynamic workplace where every individual is empowered to achieve their full potential.”

The YMCA of the National Capital offers a wide range of employment opportunities in a variety of roles including early childhood educators, employment counsellors, newcomer specialists, housing program support, fitness professionals, and outdoor educators. For more information, please visit our website.

Founded in 1867, the YMCA of the National Capital Region is a registered charity dedicated to building healthy communities. The organization is committed to nurturing the potential of children, teens and young adults, promoting healthy living and supporting vulnerable people within the community. The Y serves thousands of people across the Ottawa region each year. A focus on inclusiveness and accessibility means people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities are served through all stages of life. To learn more visit ymcaottawa.ca.

