Service Experts Announces Partnership with Military Makeover with Montel® on Lifetime TV

Richardson, TX, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Service Experts is proud to announce their partnership with Military Makeover with Montel® on Lifetime TV. Military Makeover, a home improvement series, celebrates military families through home makeovers across the country.

“We are grateful to play a small part in the meaningful work being completed by the Military Makeover team,” said Service Experts Chief Operating Officer Cary Reed. “Many of our Service Experts employees are veterans themselves, and we are committed to supporting the military community through our ongoing partnerships with programs like Hiring Our Heroes. Being a part of the Military Makeover mission gives us another way to serve this community.”

Military Makeover is led by talk show legend and military advocate Montel Williams, a veteran of both the Marine Corps and the Navy. The show enlists conscientious designers, contractors, landscapers and other home improvement professionals to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country.

“We are thankful for the partnership of Service Experts and look forward to working with them to provide comfortable and safe homes,” said EVP of Programming, Jack Schwartz. “Their wide array of offerings will allow us to make these deserving families feel right at home.”

“For our part in the makeovers, we will be providing the families with anything they need to transform their home into a haven of comfort, well-being and energy efficiency,” said Reed. Service Experts, which has over with 98 locations across the country, is the leading provider of total home comfort in the U.S. HVAC installation and repair, plumbing, connected home automations and solar energy solutions are just a few of the services the company provides. “Our team will address each family’s individual needs to determine how we can help transform their home,” said Reed. “We look forward to giving this gift of total home comfort to these deserving families.”



Military Makeover with Montel® will premiere later this year on Lifetime TV.



ABOUT SERVICE EXPERTS

Founded in 1996, Service Experts is the leading provider of total home comfort; including, HVAC and plumbing repair, maintenance, new equipment sales, solar energy solutions and related services to residential and commercial customers in 31 U.S. states. Headquartered in Richardson, Texas, Service Experts is the largest total home comfort company in the US, with 98 locations serving approximately 3,500 homes and businesses, on average, each working day. For more information on Service Experts sales, rebates, products and services, visit ServiceExperts.com.

ABOUT MILITARY MAKEOVER

Military Makeover with Montel®, A BrandStar Original, is America’s leading branded reality TV show that offers hope and a helping hand here on the home front to members of our military and their loved ones. A veteran of both the Marine Corps and the Navy, talk show legend and military advocate Montel Williams, who creatively co-produces the show along with a colorful cast that seeks to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country. The cast includes co-hosts Art Edmonds and designer Jennifer Bertrand. This special series enlists caring companies of all sizes as well as non-profits and the local community. Military Makeover airs on Lifetime® and on the American Forces Network which serves American servicemen and women, Department of Defense and other U.S. government civilians and their families stationed at bases overseas, as well as U.S. Navy ships at sea. Help starts at home for veterans on Military Makeover. Join us as our makeover team engages to change the living situation – and the lives – of these deserving families.

ABOUT BRANDSTAR

We’re matchmakers; connecting People to Brands to Do Life Better. BrandStar has unparalleled experience in creating customized educational content for brands with laser targeted extensive distribution through their multi-channel network ecosystem and methodology. From Original television programming on Lifetime, BrandStar.tv, social media, digital marketing, to media management and PR; BrandStar helps brands connect with the right consumer, at the right time, with the right message, through all the right channels.

Attachments