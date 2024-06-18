Orbit Beyond has Acquired a Majority control in stock of Mayex USA, Inc (OTC:MAYX)

EDISON, N.J., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orbit Beyond Inc a lunar transportation, infrastructure, and exploration services company today announced that it has acquired a majority of the stock of Mayex USA, Inc (OTC:MAYX) which is a public vehicle. With the purchase of MAYX, Orbit Beyond believes that it has achieved a significant milestone for the company, providing a foundation for its upcoming endeavors.

CEO Siba Padhi states, “Over the past few years we have been working on securing strategic partnerships, with the goal of becoming a predominant player in the Space Economy. We recognize the importance of not only successfully landing on the moon but also being a part of the Lunar infrastructure market”

Orbit Beyond is one of 14 companies under NASA CLPS program. Driven by the rise in space commercialization and the development of safe, reliable travel modalities to the moon, Orbit Beyond believes it is positioned to meet this demand with our best-in-Class lunar lander, and partners that will provide technology to support infrastructure services.

In 2022 OBI completed the preliminary design review of a lunar lander with 300kg+ payload capacity. Along with its strategic partners, OBI currently has multiple NASA CLPS opportunities, in which it will seek to push our technology to new boundaries.

Orbit Beyond is committed to building long term shareholder growth through our different divisions. OBI intends to utilize MAYX to take Orbit Beyond public with the goal of attaining a public listing on a national exchange. Currently we are going through our PCAOB audit in preparation.

About Orbit Beyond Inc. – Orbit Beyond is a lunar transportation, infrastructure, and exploration services company. We are 1 of 14 NASA approved lunar orbit and surface payload delivery companies under the Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

Contact:

sibap@orbitbeyond.com.