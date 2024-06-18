IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 24 - 2024

| Source: Ipsen Pharma Ipsen Pharma

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Purchases of own shares from June 10th to 14th  2024
       
Name of the IssuerIdentity code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentity code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1110/06/2024FR00102591505 000122,0351XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1111/06/2024FR00102591507 000122,0734XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1112/06/2024FR00102591501 863123,2022XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1113/06/2024FR00102591506 355123,9046XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1113/06/2024FR00102591503 442123,5264CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1113/06/2024FR0010259150203123,3000TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1114/06/2024FR00102591506 000120,9126XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1114/06/2024FR00102591502 000120,7543CEUX
   TOTAL31 863 122,3620 

