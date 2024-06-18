IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 24 - 2024

Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Purchases of own shares from June 10th to 14th 2024
|Name of the Issuer
|Identity code of the Issuer
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|10/06/2024
|FR0010259150
|5 000
|122,0351
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|11/06/2024
|FR0010259150
|7 000
|122,0734
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|12/06/2024
|FR0010259150
|1 863
|123,2022
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|13/06/2024
|FR0010259150
|6 355
|123,9046
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|13/06/2024
|FR0010259150
|3 442
|123,5264
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|13/06/2024
|FR0010259150
|203
|123,3000
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|14/06/2024
|FR0010259150
|6 000
|120,9126
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|14/06/2024
|FR0010259150
|2 000
|120,7543
|CEUX
|TOTAL
|31 863
|122,3620
