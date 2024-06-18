Actions to strengthen presence in North Africa : Congress & Surgeons trainings

Press release Ecully, June 18, 2024 – 6 p.m.





Presentation of the KAPHORN system to 200 surgeons

at the SOTCOT Congress in Hammamet

The Spineway Group, a specialist in innovative implants for the treatment of severe spine disorders, was represented at the 39th edition of the Tunisian Orthopedic Society (SOTCOT) Congress, held from June 6 to 8 in Hammamet, Tunisia.





Dr. Radwan Hilmi (Head of Orthopedics and Traumatology Department at Hôpital Nord Ouest, Villefranche-sur-Saône), co-designer and user of the KAPHORN arthrodesis system, was invited by Pr Chebbi (Professor of Orthopaedic and Spinal Surgery at Centre de traumatologie et des grands brûlés, Tunis) to chair a symposium. In front of an audience of around 200 surgeons, Dr. Hilmi presented the technical features and advantages of Spineway’s KAPHORN system for the treatment of deformities and degenerative pathologies of the thoracolumbar spine.

During the congress, Dr Hilmi also conducted training sessions and workshops on the KAPHORN system for spinal surgeons, directly at the booth of MME Company, Spineway’s local partner and exclusive distributor in Tunisia. He also had the opportunity to have peer to peer discussions with the three Tunisian surgeons1 who attended Spineway’s international training program with Dr Sabatier – Clinique des Cèdres (Toulouse) in early May.2 They shared their feedback, ensuring continuity in the training of international surgeons.

The event will enable Spineway to strengthen its presence in North Africa while developing training on its implant systems to increase the technical expertise of new users. Exchanges and the sharing of experience between international surgeons and French surgeons contribute actively to the development of the reputation of the Group’s products.

Next event :

July 15, 2024 – H1 2024 revenue

1 Pr BARSAOUI: (Head of Department, RABTA Hospital), Pr BEN SALAH: (Deputy Head of Departmentat Charles Nicolle Hospital) and Dr AKREMI: (Assistant Professor at Hôpital Charles Nicolle).

2 Press release of May 30, 2024

