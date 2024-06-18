Blender Bites Expands Distribution at Walmart Canada with the Addition of Over 100 Stores

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blender Bites Limited (the “Company”, “Blender Bites” or “Blender”), (CSE: BITE, FWB: JL4, WKN: A3DMEJ), is thrilled to announce that due to strong sales, the Company has been awarded 100 additional stores at Walmart Canada (the “Retailer”), with Green D-Tox™ and Liquid Sunshine™, specifically, on shelves in over 380 stores out of the total 400 Canadian stores. All eight of the Company’s product SKUs have received additional stores. This growth is particularly significant since, in Canada, it is estimated that 60% of the nation’s population lives within 10 minutes of a Walmart1, substantially enhancing the accessibility and reach of Blender Bites’ products to Canadian consumers.



Leading the lineup, Liquid Sunshine™ and Green D-Tox™ will be available in 390 and 383 stores, respectively. Daily Defen-C™, Tropical Glow™, Power Berry™, and Vanilla Bean™ and Mindful Mocha™ will each be available in approximately 200 stores nationwide.



“We are thrilled with Walmart’s decision to expand the distribution of our products across stores in Canada, a move that significantly increases our presence in Canada. This expansion serves as a strong indicator of the demand for our products, which have proven to be especially popular with families with young children. We strongly believe that everyone should have access to clean, healthy and functional nutrition, and having Walmart as a partner aligns perfectly with our mission. We look forward to continuing to grow our relationship with Walmart and to sharing our nutritious and certified organic products with their customers,” stated Chelsie Hodge, Blender Bites Founder and CEO.



ABOUT BLENDER BITES

Blender Bites is a multi- award-winning Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen beverage products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2017 and quickly became a leader in the “easy smoothie” category in North America. With a focus on better-for-you ingredients and convenience, the Company is proud to be pre-portioned without the use of any inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are certified organic, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free and contain functional ingredients such as whole food vitamins, collagen, and probiotics. Blender Bites 1-Step Smoothies and 1-Step Frappes are distributed across Canada and the US, and are currently sold in over 5000 stores, including Walmart Canada, Loblaws, Sobeys, Walmart USA, Winn-Dixie and the Albertsons group of Companies.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Blender Bites Limited

Chelsie Hodge, Chief Executive Officer

Email – chelsie@blenderbites.com

Telephone – 236-521-0626

For further information, contact Blender IR Team at:

Email – investors@blenderbites.com

Telephone – 1-888-997-2055

Media Contact – teamblenderbites@jonesworks.com

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including with respect to the ability of the Company to continue to expand its relationship with Walmart Canada. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and uncertain capital markets. Readers are cautioned that actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

