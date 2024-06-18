ESSILORLUXOTTICA AND DIESEL

ANNOUNCE A TEN-YEAR LICENSING AGREEMENT

Charenton-le-Pont, France and Milan, Italy (18 June 2024) – EssilorLuxottica and Diesel announced today that they have signed an exclusive license agreement for the design, manufacture, and worldwide distribution of Diesel eyewear.

The agreement will be effective immediately until December 31, 2029, with an automatic renewal option of an additional five years. The first collection under the agreement will be available on the market from Q1 2025.

The agreement combines Diesel’s bold, fearless and provocative style with the unique craftsmanship, innovation and distribution capabilities of EssilorLuxottica, building on the first collaboration the two companies successfully started in 2022.

The new collections will be developed under the leadership of Diesel Creative Director Glenn Martens and will play in a daring and irreverent way with materials and technologies, embracing Diesel’s growing base of Gen Z brand builders and offering genderless products for diverse backgrounds.

“We have long admired Renzo Rosso for his truly disruptive entrepreneurial vision and his unconventional approach. We are excited to share that spirit with consumers around the world, bringing them innovative and highly creative eyewear that is unique to Renzo and the Diesel DNA,” commented Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO of EssilorLuxottica.

“I am very proud of the partnership with EssilorLuxottica, a global leading group that stands out for its extreme quality and exceptional know-how. Diesel is becoming one of the coolest fashion brands, and thanks to its modern and inclusivity-driven approach, it's increasingly catching the attention of younger generations. I am sure that this agreement will mark a milestone in the brand's new path and will contribute to consolidating its global positioning” - commented Renzo Rosso, Chairman of OTB Group and Founder of Diesel.

Attachment