Cognaize Wins AIFinTech 100 Award as Trailblazing Company Transforming Financial Services

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognaize, the document automation company powered by hybrid intelligence, today announced that it has been named a winner in the 4th annual AIFinTech 100 . The ranking highlights the leading movers and shakers who are creating a new era of artificial intelligence technologies in the financial sector to foster efficiencies and innovation.



With the AI market experiencing such growth, the selection process for this year’s AIFinTech100 list was hotly contested. Finalists were picked by an esteemed panel of industry experts and analysts based on research produced by FinTech Global on over 2,000 FinTech companies.

FinTech Global director Richard Sachar said, “Generative AI and Artificial Intelligence in general are opening opportunities in the financial services sector to not only get ahead of the competition but to also increase efficiencies and offer personalised products to clients. This year’s AIFinTech100 list details some of the best and the brightest in this area who are developing AI applications in areas such as banking, insurance, compliance, customer experience, investment & trading and payments.”

Cognaize is the first and only document automation solution to use hybrid intelligence to deliver on the promise of AI for financial services. It combines sophisticated financial models that have been trained on over 1.9 million financial documents, including loan applications, SEC filings, ESG-related documents, bank statements, presentations, or trustee reports, with human “experts in the loop” throughout the document automation process. Cognaize is designed from the ground up to address complex challenges for data scientists and deliver immediate efficiency to financial analysts.

"The entire Cognaize team is honored to be included in the AIFINTECH100 among the leading innovators shaping the future of AI in finance," said Vahe Andonians, founder and chief technology and product officer, Cognaize. "With AI driving breakthroughs across virtually every industry, we are excited to push the boundaries for what is possible with Cognaize’s hybrid intelligence approach to AI and to redefine AI-driven document automation for financial analysts and data scientists at financial services organizations all over the world.”

About Cognaize

Cognaize is the document automation company powered by hybrid intelligence for financial services organizations to drive continuous improvement and make transformative decisions that result in an ever-better business. The Cognaize platform and AI assistants combine sophisticated financial AI models, trained on over 1.9 million documents, optimized large language models (LLM) and knowledge graphs with each customer’s proprietary data, AI models, and a unique user interface that enables the seamless engagement of human “experts in the loop” throughout the document automation process. Cognaize is the first company to deliver a complete AI solution integrated into the daily operations of business and data science teams, bringing the promise of AI to financial services firms. For more information, please visit www.cognaize.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn .