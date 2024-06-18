Shareholders of Malibu Boats, Inc. Should Contact The Gross Law Firm Before June 28, 2024 to Discuss Your Rights – MBUU

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBUU).



Shareholders who purchased shares of MBUU during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: November 4, 2022 to April 11, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Malibu Boats had engaged in an “elaborate scheme to over manufacture and pump nearly $100 million of its highest priced, highest margin, slow moving boat inventory into fifteen Tommy’s dealerships”; (2) as a result, the Company artificially inflated Malibu’s sales performance, market share, and stock value; (3) the Company was withholding certain incentives and rebates from its dealers; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company faced substantial risk of litigation from one of its top dealers, Tommy’s; (5) the Company’s CEO departed due to his role in this scheme; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: June 28, 2024 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action.

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of MBUU during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is June 28, 2024. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

