SEIU Local 2: Unionized liquor store workers celebrate significant gains in first contract

After 43 days of walking the picket line, Cascadia Liquor workers have ratified their first union contract. Members of SEIU Local 2 voted on the weekend to accept a contract that includes significant wage increases, wage premiums for specialized positions, health and dental benefits, and other improvements.



"The wage increases and premiums we've won in this contract will be a big help in the short term,” said Oscar Towert, one of the worker leaders employed at the Quadra Village store. “Just as important, we've put the first building blocks in place to win stronger and better contracts in years to come."

The three-year agreement covers approximately 70 workers across four Cascadia Liquor stores: Quadra Village, Eagle Creek, Colwood and Uptown. Uptown workers awaiting official word from the Labour Board on their certification after their application last week.

The strike began on May 4, 2024, and while it was a tough fight, the workers say it was worth it. "Winning our first contract took a much harder and longer fight than I think most of us anticipated,” said Alyssa Lansdowne-Allan, an employee at the Eagle Creek store. “But I think that fight has strengthened us even further as a unit and will ultimately make us a better workforce."

Wages and Other Improvements

Prior to the strike, most employees made between $18 and $19 per hour. The employer wanted to have a system which provided for raises only after a certain number of hours were worked. For many workers, that would have meant waiting two to three years before getting their next raise.

In the new agreement, starting wages have been increased by 7.6% and workers can now rely on yearly wage increases. Most workers will be going up to $20.08 or $20.87 per hour, with raises on the anniversary of their hire date for each of their first five years of employment as well as raises across the board every June.

By June of 2026, Sales Associates will earn up to $24.75 plus premiums after five years of service; Supervisors $25.81 plus premiums, and Receivers $26.35.

Employees can also qualify for pay premiums, including a $0.50 per hour first aid premium. Cascadia Liquor will also cover the employee’s training costs and wages.

Other improvements include but are not limited to keeping probation to 90 calendar days. The employer was looking at an hours-based formula that would have taken new employees approximately five months to complete. Workers also now have paid bereavement leave and the 100% employer-paid extended health and dental benefit plan is now codified into the legally binding collective agreement.

Growing Workers’ Power

Unionized workers rejected an offer from Cascadia before going on strike. The offer included improvements in working conditions the employer planned on making in non-union stores.

SEIU believes it was an effort to stop the union organizing from spreading to other stores. It didn’t work. Employees at the Uptown location joined SEIU in what is believed to be the first time a group of workers joined a Union during an active strike.

It would not be a surprise to see further improvements in the non-union stores now that four stores have improved conditions, but the unionized workers still want their colleagues to join them regardless.

"What we've accomplished demonstrates how strong we are when we come together,” said Haley Smed from the Uptown store. “I'm already imagining what our next contract will look like if all the stores join the union."

Unionized workers have all their improvements protected by a legally binding collective agreement, as well improved job security and a grievance procedure – items non-union workers do not enjoy.

Community Support

The workers received amazing support from the local community who consistently showed up on picket lines, for rallies, and often merely to show solidarity with food, drinks, or just a kind word. From regular customers to workers in Victoria’s labour movement, to elected leaders, the striking workers are most thankful.

"The community support we received over the past six weeks was excellent,” said Towert. “For everyone who engaged with us at the picket line and made the intentional decision to shop elsewhere after hearing our story, this victory was made possible by your show of solidarity."

Support also came from elected leaders like Victoria MP Laurel Collins, who referenced the striking workers in the House of Commons while advocating for anti-scab legislation and Victoria-Swan Lake MLA Rob Fleming, who made regular appearances at the workers’ rallies.

For more information, please visit www.SEIULocal2.ca.

SEIU Local 2 represents 20,000 workers in British Columbia, Ontario, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Alberta. We are proud members of the largest, fastest growing and most dynamic union in North America.