Global Surveying and Mapping Services Industry Report 2024: Climate Change and Focus on Sustainable Development Drives Need for Spatial Planning and Cadastral Management

Dublin, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surveying and Mapping Services - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Surveying and Mapping Services is estimated at US$34.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$46 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Hydrographic Surveying segment, which is expected to reach US$16.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.1%. The Cadastral Surveying segment is also set to grow at 3.5% CAGR over the next 8 years.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $8.4 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.7% CAGR to reach $7.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Market Trends & Drivers:
- Construction Industry Trends Determine Need for Surveying & Mapping Services
- Oil & Gas Industry Activities Influence Demand for Surveying and Mapping Services
- Technologies Used for Surveying in Oil & Gas Industry
- Tremendous Value of Surveying and Mapping Services for Smart City Initiatives
- Land Surveying Services: Innovative Technologies Influence Market Growth
- Land Surveyor Roles Poised to Change in the Future
- Rising Use of GPS/GNSS Systems for Land Surveying and Mapping Applications
- Inclination towards GIS Presents Opportunities for GNSS
- GNSS Emerges as Viable Tool for Georeferencing
- High-Precision Receivers Elevate Performance of GPS
- 3D Technology Emerges as a Promising Technology for Land Surveying
- Growing Use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Drones for Surveying Purposes
- COVID-19 Gives Impetus to Drone Surveying
- Opportunities & Issues for UAV Technology in Surveying
- UAV Technology to Enable Creation of Customized 3D Maps
- Microdrones Bring New Capabilities to Surveying Market
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Revolutionize the Surveying Industry
- Cloud Technology Transforms Surveying and Mapping Services
- Data Storage in the Cloud
- 5G Network Technology to Ensure Faster & Better Access and Improved Accuracy for Surveyors
- Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by Network Type
- Popular Mapping and Surveying Technologies: An Overview
- Aerial Mapping
- Ground-Based Surveying
- Technology Trends Disrupting the Surveying Market
- Growing Use of LiDAR Technology in Surveying Industry
- Technological Trends Driving Growth in the Surveying and Mapping Services Market
- Climate Change and Focus on Sustainable Development Drives Need for Spatial Planning and Cadastral Management
Key Questions Answered:
- How is the Global Surveying and Mapping Services Market expected to evolve by 2030?
- What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?
- Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?
- How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?
- Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?
Report Features:
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Intertek Group PLC, AECOM, NV5 Holdings, Inc., and more.
- Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Select Competitors Featured:
- Intertek Group PLC
- AECOM
- NV5 Holdings, Inc.
- Leica Geosystems AG
- Fugro NV
- Stantec, Inc.
- Petroleum Geo-Services ASA
- Zenrin Co., Ltd.
- microdrones GmbH
- Tetra Tech, Inc.
- SAM, LLC
- Dewberry Engineers Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|245
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$34.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$46 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Surveying and Mapping Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- An Introduction to Surveying & Mapping Services
- Types of Surveying and Mapping Services
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Surveying and Mapping Services by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Surveying and Mapping Services by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR
- World 16-Year Perspective for Surveying and Mapping Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hydrographic Surveying by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Hydrographic Surveying by Geographic Region - - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR
- World 16-Year Perspective for Hydrographic Surveying by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cadastral Surveying by Geographic Region- Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Cadastral Surveying by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR
- World 16-Year Perspective for Cadastral Surveying by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Topographic Surveying by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Topographic Surveying by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR
- World 16-Year Perspective for Topographic Surveying by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for 2014, 2024 & 2030
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Land Surveying Services by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Other Land Surveying Services by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR
- World 16-Year Perspective for Other Land Surveying Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030
- World Surveying and Mapping Services Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/de93tn
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment