Holzer & Holzer, LLC Reminds Investors of June 24, 2024 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Filed on Behalf of Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK), Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO), Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP), and Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Shareholders – Investors With Significant Losses are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

Autodesk, Inc.

The Autodesk, Inc. ("Autodesk") lawsuit alleges Defendants made false or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information about Autodesk's business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that Autodesk lacked adequate internal controls as a result of issues with its free cash flow and non-GAAP operating margin practices. Investors who purchased shares between June 1, 2023 and April 16, 2024, and suffered a significant loss on their investment.

Global Cord Blood Corporation

The Global Cord Blood Corporation ("Global Cord") lawsuit alleges Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding Global Cord's business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that Global Cord employed a capital allocation strategy designed to reserve funds for Company insiders and related parties rather than for the benefit of Company shareholders. Investors who purchased shares between June 4, 2019 and May 3, 2022, and suffered a significant loss on their investment.

Compass Minerals International, Inc.

The Compass Minerals International, Inc. ("Compass Minerals") lawsuit alleges Defendants made false or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts, including allegations that: (1) Compass Minerals overstated the likelihood that it would be awarded a renewed U.S. Forest Service contract for the use of its proprietary magnesium chloride-based aerial fire retardants for the 2024 fire season, as a result of safety issues presented by its fire retardant; and (2) Compass Minerals materially overstated the extent to which testing had confirmed that its fire retardants were safe. Investors who purchased their shares between November 29, 2023 and March 22, 2024, and suffered a significant loss on their investment.

Lincoln National Corporation

The Lincoln National Corporation ("Lincoln National") lawsuit alleges Defendants made false or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts, including allegations that: (1) the Company was experiencing a decline in its variable universal life insurance business; (2) as a result, the goodwill associated with the life insurance business was overstated; (3) as a result, the Company's policy lapse assumptions were outdated; (4) as a result, the Company's reserves were overstated; and (5) as a result, the Company's reported financial results and financial statements were misstated. Investors who purchased their shares between November 4, 2020 and November 2, 2022, and suffered a significant loss on the investment.

