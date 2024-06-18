Gildan Celebrates Two Decades of Sustainability Reporting With the Release of its 2023 ESG Report

MONTREAL, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL: TSX and NYSE) (“Gildan” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the publication of its 20th Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, marking a significant milestone in the Company’s long history of public ESG disclosures. The 2023 report highlights Gildan’s continued progress against key targets, two years into the implementation of its Next Generation ESG strategy and 2030 targets.



“ESG has been integral to how we operate for many years and is one of the three core pillars of the Gildan Sustainable Growth (GSG) strategy, reflecting our commitment to creating enduring value for all stakeholders,” said Glenn Chamandy, President and CEO of Gildan. “As our Company celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, as well as two decades of ESG reporting, I am proud of our progress in the area of sustainability and of this report, which highlights our dedication to ESG principles. We remain steadfast in our commitment to continue to make apparel with respect.”

Gildan’s ESG journey began in the early 2000s, and since then, the Company has achieved many ESG reporting milestones, including:

The publication of its first Corporate Citizenship Report in 2004;

The accreditation of its social compliance program by the Fair Labor Association (FLA) in 2007;

Aligning to sustainability reporting using the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) framework starting in 2008;

Conducting its first materiality assessment in 2014;

Aligning commitments with the UN Sustainability Development Goals in 2017;

Disclosing ESG data according to the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards since 2021;

The publication of its first stand-alone Climate Change Disclosure Report in alignment with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) in 2022.



