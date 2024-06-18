SmartCentres Declares Distribution for June 2024

TORONTO, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (“SmartCentres”) (TSX: SRU.UN) announced today that the trustees of SmartCentres have declared a distribution for the month of June 2024 of $0.15417 per unit, representing $1.85 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on July 15, 2024 to unitholders of record as at June 28, 2024.



About SmartCentres

SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 193 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $11.9 billion in assets and owns 35.1 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 97.7% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

For more information, visit www.smartcentres.com or please contact:

Mitchell Goldhar

Executive Chairman and CEO

(905) 326-6400 ext. 7674

mgoldhar@smartcentres.com Peter Slan

Chief Financial Officer

(905) 326-6400 ext. 7571

pslan@smartcentres.com



