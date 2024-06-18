Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Cary, North Carolina

CARY, North Carolina, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Millstone , is coming soon to Cary, North Carolina. This exclusive Toll Brothers neighborhood will include 62 single-family home sites in one of the most desirable locations in the Raleigh area. Site work is underway and the community is anticipated to open for sale in fall 2024.



Located in the heart of Cary, Millstone will feature expansive home designs offering 4-5 bedrooms and up to 5.5 bathrooms, with two-story great rooms and generous outdoor living spaces. Homes will offer up to 5,000+ square feet of living space and options for flexible spaces, home offices, and first-floor guest suites. Toll Brothers homes in Millstone will be priced from $1.1 million.





Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

“Millstone will offer homebuyers the opportunity to create a dream home personalized to their tastes and lifestyles,” said Ted Pease, Division President of Toll Brothers in Raleigh. “With its ideal location, top-rated schools, and unique architecture designed for how our home buyers want to live, Millstone is poised to become one of the most sought-after communities in Cary.”

The town of Cary is ranked #2 in the annual list of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. by Livibility.com. Residents will enjoy a prime location less than three miles from outdoor recreation, including the lake trails at Cary Lake Park, and is convenient to top-tier shopping and dining nearby. Entertainment in downtown Cary is just eight miles away and Fenton is just 10 miles away from Millstone.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Raleigh area include Forestville Village by Toll Brothers, Regency at Olde Towne (55+), Regency at Holly Springs (55+), Knightdale Station, and Overlook at Brier Creek.

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Millstone, call (844) 840-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/NC .





