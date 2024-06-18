Books & Beginnings: North Boulder Library to celebrate Grand Opening June 29

BOULDER, Colo., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new North Boulder (NoBo) Library will host a free Grand Opening event with live music, face painting, a bilingual storytime, activities for all ages, free food and the unveiling of a new outdoor interactive public art piece. The celebration will be held June 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the NoBo Library, 4500 13th Street in Boulder. More information about the celebration and a complete list of speakers, events and activities can be found here.

A permanent piece of outdoor public art entitled "Nuages" is one of the highlights of the NoBo Library. This interactive display incorporates musical tones and short audio compositions to create a lively and enchanting experience at the new library’s upper entrance. The piece was commissioned in 2019 and created by the Montreal-based art and design team Daily Tous les jours, who will be on hand and available for questions during the grand opening.

“North Boulder has been waiting for a library for three decades. We are proud to debut this state-of-the-art, environmentally sensitive and aesthetically beautiful civic benefit for our entire community,” said David Farnan, library director for the Boulder Public Library District.

The 11,000-square-foot building was designed to reflect Boulder County’s beautiful natural surroundings and features, a playground and a large urban plaza that connects to Broadway. The building also meets the City of Boulder’s climate action goals for energy efficiency and environmental sustainability.

In addition to a new and expanded catalog of materials, the NoBo Library will offer myriad community-oriented services and amenities, including meeting and study rooms which may be reserved free of charge, an indoor/outdoor makerspace, BoulderReads literacy programs, classrooms and more. The public opening date and hours will be posted on the Boulder Public Library website.





About the Boulder Public Library District:

The Boulder Public Library District is books and so much more. With four branches to serve the community, as well as the Carnegie Library for Local History (open by appointment), the libraries serve as vital civic spaces for people to meet and have conversations, study, socialize with friends and engage in fun, educational activities and cultural experiences. The District, formed in 2022, is funded by voter-approved property tax revenues and governed by the Boulder Public Library District Board of Trustees. For library hours and available services, a complete listing of upcoming events or to learn more, visit www.boulderlibrary.org.





About Nuages Art Funding:

The Nuages art project was funded with 1% for Arts, a City of Boulder initiative that allocates 1% of the budget for eligible capital improvement projects to public art. For more information on Boulder’s Public Art Program, visit https://bouldercolorado.gov/guide/public-art.





