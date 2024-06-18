Business Professors Recognized by PRME for Innovative Pedagogy that Champions Sustainable Development

New York, United States of America, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Principles for Responsible Management Education (PRME), an initiative of the UN Global Compact, awarded business and management school faculty in the United States, Brazil, Hungary, and India with the 2024 PRME Faculty Teaching Award for their excellence in teaching sustainable development and responsible management practices in business education.

The Award honors impactful pedagogical innovations that accelerate the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) across a variety of business school disciplines: management; accounting and finance; marketing; and operations and analytics. Submissions were received from over 800 institutions in more than 90 countries from PRME’s extensive community of business and management schools. Many of the submissions showcased an array of classroom interventions demonstrating creativity, thoughtfulness, pedagogical excellence, and a profound commitment to equipping students with the skills needed to drive sustainable development forward.

A select group of disciplinary experts from PRME schools formed the judging committee and chose five winners based on classroom interventions that demonstrated impactful pedagogical work, which contributed to advancing the SDGs, promoted student skill development, and established relevance across disciplines. The committee also looked for submissions that demonstrated alignment with the goals of PRME’s Impactful Five (i5) pedagogical framework.

"The quality of this year's submissions was truly exceptional, reflecting a profound commitment to integrating sustainable development into business education," said Dr. Omid Aschari, Senior Advisor at PRME. "The innovative teaching methods and impactful projects presented by these educators are truly inspiring and set a new standard for excellence in our field."

The Faculty Teaching Award winners were selected for their innovative and impactful contributions to education, which have significantly enhanced student learning and personal development. These educators have implemented programs and teaching methods that go beyond traditional classroom instruction, incorporating immersive experiences, practical applications, and reflective practices. Their approaches not only prepare students for successful careers but also emphasize the importance of ethical leadership, sustainability, and meaningful engagement with societal challenges. By fostering critical thinking, collaboration, and empathy, the awardees have created transformative educational experiences that inspire students to become thoughtful and responsible leaders.

The awardees and their interventions recognized at the virtual 2024 PRME Global for their contributions to advancing sustainability education in business and management schools worldwide included:

1. Accounting & Finance: Lucy U. Diala, California State University, Fresno, USA

Prof. Lucy Diala implemented an innovative case study in large accounting classes to teach students to think like managers, collaborate effectively with teams, and find meaning, impact and relevance in learning business accounting.

2. Management: Andrew Hoffman, Ross School of Business, University of Michigan, USA

Prof. Andrew Hoffman’s "Management as a Calling" program distinguishes itself through its immersive offsite retreats, where students participate in reflective exercises, mindfulness practices, and community engagements to formulate personal mission statements.

3. Management: FGV EAESP, Brazil

a. Fernanda Carreira

b. Ricardo Barretto

c. Mayara Souza

d. Julia Pacheco

e. Gabriela Alem

f. Marcio Halla

The "Sustainable Leadership: The Rainforest Perspective" program offered by FGV EAESP immersed MBA students in the Amazon rainforest and surrounding territories, emphasizing community-based tourism, indigenous wisdom, and alternative organizational models, challenging traditional leadership models.

4. Marketing: Corvinus University of Budapest, Hungary

a. Katalin Ásványi

b. Réka Matolay

c. Márta Frigyik

The Community-Engaged Research and Learning approach offered by Corvinus University demonstrates the innovative integration of academic inquiry with societal needs by fostering meaningful collaboration among students, educators, and local partners to ensure mutual benefits as well as address real-world issues through co-created knowledge and experiential learning.

5. Operations & Analytics: P Balasubramanyam, Goa Institute of Management, India

The approach of Dr. P Balasubramanyam from the Goa Institute of Management incorporates critical topics such as sustainable marketing and customer development, while also integrating critical thinking, sustainability, and active learning into a transformative educational experience.

Their award-winning programs and initiatives included immersive offsite retreats, innovative case studies, integration of the SDGs into curricula, and community-engaged learning. These methods bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world applications, enhancing students' digital competencies and addressing real-world issues through co-created knowledge. The recognition of these educators highlights their commitment to excellence and their ability to adapt and innovate in response to the evolving needs of students and society. Their dedication to fostering meaningful and impactful learning experiences exemplifies the best practices in utilizing the i5 framework and sets a high standard for future teaching excellence.

