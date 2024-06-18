Indigenous Court Opens in St. Paul

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The St. Paul Healing to Wellness Court (Nêhiyaw Wiyasiwêwin) will celebrate its official opening at a ceremony on Friday, June 21, 2024.
The Court will provide a culturally relevant, restorative, and holistic system of justice for Indigenous individuals and communities in the area.
|Where:
|St. Paul Courthouse (4704 – 50 street, St. Paul, AB)
|When:
|10:30 a.m., Friday, June 21, 2024
|What:
|Opening of St. Paul Healing to Wellness Court (Nêhiyaw Wiyasiwêwin)
|Who:
|Chief Justice of the Alberta Court of Justice James Hunter
|Minister of Justice Mickey Amery
