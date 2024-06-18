Veru Adjourns 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to June 27, 2024

MIAMI, FL, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines for preserving muscle for high quality weight loss, oncology, and viral induced acute respiratory distress syndrome, today announced that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for today (Annual Meeting) was convened and adjourned without any business being conducted due to lack of a required quorum.



The Annual Meeting has been adjourned to Thursday, June 27th at 9:00 a.m., local time, at 2916 N. Miami Avenue, Suite 1000, Miami, Florida 33127, with respect to all proposals described in the Company’s amended definitive proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 9, 2024.

At the time the Annual Meeting was adjourned, proxies had been submitted by shareholders representing approximately 49.6% of the shares of the Company’s common stock outstanding and entitled to vote. These votes were insufficient for a quorum which requires a majority of the shares of the Company’s common stock outstanding and entitled to vote. The record date for the adjourned Annual Meeting continues to be April 29, 2024. Shareholders who have previously submitted a proxy or otherwise voted do not need to take any action and all previously submitted proxies will be voted at the adjourned Annual Meeting unless properly revoked.

For any Veru Inc. shareholders who may not be sure if their shares have been voted, you should be able to see that information on your broker portal when you log in. If you cannot find that information, please reach out to your broker and ask them.

If your shares have not been voted, please vote. You can accomplish this in one of three easy ways:

Ask your broker to vote your shares. Request your 16-digit control number, and you can vote for the shares yourself by going to www.proxyvote.com . Log into your brokerage account and there should be a button to vote the shares.



Regardless of whether you vote for or against the proposals presented, what is important is to vote. As a shareholder, it is in your best interests that the Company reaches a quorum so that it avoids costly procedures to complete the Annual Meeting.

About Veru Inc.

Veru is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel medicines for the treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and ARDS. The Company’s drug development program includes two late-stage novel small molecules, enobosarm and sabizabulin.

Enobosarm, a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM), is being developed for two indications: (i) Phase 2b clinical study of enobosarm as a treatment to augment fat loss and to prevent muscle loss in sarcopenic obese or overweight elderly patients receiving a GLP-1 RA who are at-risk for developing muscle atrophy and muscle weakness and (ii) subject to the availability of sufficient funding, Phase 3 ENABLAR-2 clinical trial of enobosarm and abemaciclib for the treatment of androgen receptor positive (AR+), estrogen receptor positive (ER+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) metastatic breast cancer in the 2nd line setting.

Sabizabulin, a microtubule disruptor, is being developed as a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hospitalized patients with viral-induced ARDS. The Company does not intend to undertake further development of sabizabulin for the treatment of viral-induced ARDS until we obtain funding from government grants, pharmaceutical company partnerships, or other similar third-party external sources.

The Company also has an FDA-approved commercial product, the FC2 Female Condom® (Internal Condom), for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections.

