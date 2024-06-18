FALLS CHURCH, Va., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benefitting from more than three decades of strike and stealth technology innovation, the B-21 is the next evolution of the U.S. Air Force strategic bomber fleet and the world’s first sixth-generation aircraft to reach the skies.



The B-21 Raider continues its flight test campaign at Edwards Air Force Base, California, led by a Combined Test Force (CTF) comprised of Northrop Grumman and Air Force personnel. CTF pilots indicate the jet is performing as expected with the aircraft flying like the simulator, reflecting the precision of the digital environment on B-21.





(Photo Credit: Northrop Grumman)

B-21 remains on track to meet its key performance parameter for Average Procurement Unit Cost (APUC) of $550 million in Base Year 2010 dollars. The government has fixed price production options for the first 21 aircraft. Final terms, quantity, and pricing beyond the first 21 aircraft are subject to negotiation. The government and Northrop Grumman have established not to exceed pricing for an additional 19 aircraft.

The average not to exceed value for the subsequent lots is above the average unit price of the five LRIP lots.

Here is what you need to know about Northrop Grumman’s B-21 Raider as it continues flight test.

Sixth Generation. The B-21 Raider is setting standards for sixth-generation technology. On the outside, next-gen stealth and advancements in low observable processes will make the aircraft easier and less costly to maintain than prior systems. Inside, the B-21’s open architecture will enable rapid upgradability from inclusion of new weapons to software upgrades thanks to advanced networking capabilities and successful cloud environment migration.

