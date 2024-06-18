EY Announces Scott Struthers, Ph.D., CEO and Founder of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Pacific Southwest Award Winner

SAN DIEGO, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Scott Struthers, Ph.D., founder and chief executive officer of Crinetics, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Pacific Southwest Award winner. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the preeminent competitive awards program for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies.



Dr. Struthers was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs and other business leaders. Candidates were evaluated based on their ability to create long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, commitment to their purpose and the demonstration of growth and substantial impact, among other key indicators.

“I am honored to have been selected as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® Pacific Southwest winner and to be recognized alongside other successful entrepreneurs who share a passion for taking bold approaches and are motivated to create positive change. I believe entrepreneurship is key to unlocking human potential, but it cannot be done successfully without a team and a community,” said Scott Struthers, Ph.D., founder and chief executive officer of Crinetics. “I was privileged to start Crinetics more than 15 years ago with three other scientists and a few ideas. Now we have more than 300 amazing colleagues working tirelessly to discover and develop new treatments that may one day help members of your family, or mine. The scale of impact we’re poised to make is only possible because of the diverse community of fellow entrepreneurs and business leaders who have supported us since the beginning.”

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Crinetics was founded in 2008 based on a vision to transform how endocrine diseases are treated. Today, the company is well positioned to deliver on this vision with a strong business, propelled by its lead drug candidate paltusotine which is on track for a New Drug Application submission with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by the end of 2024, and a deep pipeline of other internally discovered drug candidates that have the potential to transform the lives of large numbers of people impacted by endocrine-related conditions.

As a Pacific Southwest award winner, Dr. Struthers is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 National Awards. The National Award winners, including the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award in June 2025.

Entrepreneur Of The Year recognizes many different types of business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to fortify it for the future.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized the leadership of entrepreneurs such as:

Hamdi Ulukaya of Chobani, Inc.

Holly Thaggard and Amanda Baldwin of Supergoop!

Howard Schultz of Starbucks Coffee Company

James Park of Fitbit

Joe Kudla of Vuori Kendra Scott of Kendra Scott LLC



Dr. Quyen Nguyen of Alume Bioscience

Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn Corporation

Shahab Elmi of Cymbiotika

Sheila Mikhail of AskBio

Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners become lifetime members of a global, multi-industry community of entrepreneurs. They receive exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of program alumni and other ecosystem members in more than 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.



In addition to Entrepreneur Of The Year, EY US supports other entrepreneurs through the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ (Winning Women) program and the EY Entrepreneurs Access Network (EAN) to help connect women founders and Black and Hispanic/Latino entrepreneurs, respectively, with the resources, network and access needed to unlock their full potential.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Paltusotine, an investigational, first-in-class, oral somatostatin receptor type 2 (SST2) agonist, is in Phase 3 clinical development for acromegaly and in Phase 2 clinical development for carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics is also developing atumelnant (CRN04894), an investigational, first-in-class, oral ACTH antagonist, that is currently completing Phase 2 clinical studies for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and Cushing’s disease. All of the company’s drug candidates are orally delivered, small molecule new chemical entities resulting from in-house drug discovery efforts, including additional discovery programs addressing a variety of endocrine conditions such as hyperparathyroidism, polycystic kidney disease, Graves’ disease, thyroid eye disease, diabetes and obesity.

