Federman & Sherwood Investigates South Texas Oncology and Hematology for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into South Texas Oncology and Hematology with respect to their recent data breach. On February 15, 2024, STOH detected suspicious activity within its computer network. After an investigation, on February 19, 2024, STOH confirmed that the activity was related to an unauthorized having gained access to its computer network. In response, STOH disconnected its network and launched an investigation with the help of third-party data security experts. While this investigation is ongoing, STOH has been able to determine that certain patient information was compromised. STOH began sending out data breach notification letters to all individuals whose information was affected by the recent data security incident. The following personal information was potentially accessed and acquired: full names, medical record, other personal information, Social Security number, health insurance information and date of birth.



If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Tiffany Peintner either by email at trp@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com:

Tiffany Peintner

FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD

10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue

Oklahoma City, OK 73120