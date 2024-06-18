Ideanomics, Inc. Reports Q4 and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) ("Ideanomics" or the "Company"), a global company focused on accelerating the commercial adoption of electric vehicles, announced today its fourth quarter and full year 2023 operating results for the period ended December 31, 2023.



Throughout 2023 Ideanomics continued executing its commitment to shareholders to exit non-core businesses and finalize a reorganization of the business to focus on last-mile and local delivery vehicles and associated charging products.

Full Year Highlights

Energica Inside announced partnerships to develop all-electric solutions for aviation, marine, and off-road uses.

Energica selected by police services in France and Barbados to provide electric motorcycles for police fleets.

WAVE completes an industry-first OEM-approved installation of wireless charging.

WAVE continues its initial projects with major logistics fleet customers.

Ideanomics Full Year 2023 Operating Results

Revenue for the Full Year was $15.5 million, 18.7 percent lower compared to 2022.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the Full Year was negative $2.7 million compared to negative $3.4 million for the Full Year of 2022.

IDEANOMICS, INC. OPERATIONS (USD in thousands, except per share data)

For the years ended December 31, 2023 2022 Revenue from sales of products $13,710 $14,754 Revenue from sales of services 985 3,917 Other revenue 764 344 Total revenue 15,459 19,015 Cost of revenue from sales of products 17,765 20,257 Cost of revenue from sales of services 58 1,742 Cost of other revenue 350 374 Total cost of revenue 18,173 22,373 Gross profit (2,714 ) (3,358 ) Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 83,780 113,573 Research and development expense 10,191 3,792 Asset impairments 163,984 63,847 Goodwill impairments 13,712 22,662 Change in fair value of contingent consideration, net (73,768 ) (131 ) Litigation settlements 89 225 Depreciation and amortization 16,752 5,308 Total operating expenses 214,740 209,276 Loss from operations (217,454 ) (212,634 ) Interest and other income (expense): Interest income 316 3,449 Interest expense (4,307 ) (2,909 ) Loss on disposal of subsidiaries, net (1,152 ) (217 ) Gain on remeasurement of investment — 10,965 Other income, net 12,505 865 Loss before income taxes and non-controlling interest (210,092 ) (200,481 ) Income tax benefit 5,242 1,574 Impairment of and equity in loss of equity method investees — (14,726 ) Net loss from continuing operations (204,850 ) (213,633 ) Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (29,276 ) (68,452 ) Net loss (234,126 ) (282,085 ) Net loss attributable to common shareholders (234,126 ) (282,085 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 10,297 21,425 Net loss attributable to Ideanomics, Inc. common shareholders $(223,829 ) $(260,660 ) Basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations $(20.59 ) $(52.10 ) Basic and diluted loss per share from discontinued operations $(2.94 ) $(16.69 ) Basic and diluted loss per share $(23.53 ) $(68.79 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 9,971,038 4,101,624

