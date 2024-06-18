Habitat for Humanity GTA Welcomes Families, Celebrates Completion of 20 Homes in West Toronto

Toronto, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habitat for Humanity GTA (Habitat GTA), families, volunteers, donors and government partners gathered today to welcome families to their new homes at the heart of the city, on Old Weston Road, just north of St. Clair Avenue West. Habitat GTA recently completed the construction of 20 new affordable homes so parents and kids can live affordably and enjoy the benefits of homeownership.

“At a time when our communities are facing a housing affordability crisis, today is a testament to the power of partnership. It is proof that working together, we can create real, tangible solutions that help working families,” said Habitat GTA CEO Ene Underwood. “Beyond bricks and mortar, these homes will be places where parents can cook meals for visiting in-laws, kids can have rooms of their own to hang up posters and play, and the community at large becomes a stronger, equitable and more diverse place where we all thrive.”

“For the first time, we have a home that meets our needs, and it truly feels like the future is brighter,” said Kristina Macapagal. “Our family is looking forward to making memories in our new home, making new friends and remaining a part of this beautiful city we are grateful to call home. Thank you to all the volunteers, donors and government leaders for making this day possible.”

The new community, valued at approximately $12.8 million, has been supported by the Government of Canada, the Province of Ontario, the City of Toronto, generous donor contributions, and families who pay an affordable mortgage geared to their incomes.

Since 2019, the Government of Canada has made a total funding commitment of $11.7M through the Affordable Housing Fund under the National Housing Strategy towards Habitat GTA's projects, including these homes.

“The Government of Canada in collaboration with partners like Habitat for Humanity is creating safe and affordable housing options for Canadians,” said Julie Dzerowicz, Member of Parliament for Davenport on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities. “I am thrilled to see the outcome of our work here in the heart of Toronto, where 20 families are celebrating moving into their affordable new homes. I wish them all the happiness and success as they start this new adventure in their lives.”

In March 2023, the Government of Canada and Habitat for Humanity Canada announced an additional $25 million investment to build 500 new affordable homes across Canada over the next three years. This brings the total federal investment in Habitat for Humanity to $80.8 million through the Government of Canada’s Affordable Housing Fund.

“These new affordable homes will make a real difference in the lives of the families moving in, giving them an opportunity to thrive and build a better future,” said Paul Calandra, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “Our government will continue to work closely with our federal and municipal partners to ensure every Ontarian can find a place to call home that meets their needs."

This project exemplifies the transformative potential of repurposing underutilized land into vibrant housing solutions. The Habitat homes are seamlessly integrated into the wider Reunion Crossing community, a dynamic development by Diamond Kilmer on surplus City of Toronto lands acquired through a competitive bid managed by CreateTO.

“The City of Toronto is proud to partner with various levels of government to mobilize much-needed funding for affordable housing. We congratulate Habitat GTA on successfully welcoming families to these homes, and for continuing to expand their impact in Toronto’s housing sector,” said Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow.

The 20 Habitat homes blend indistinguishably with the neighbouring townhomes, coming together thanks to volunteers contributing more than 14, 000 hours and the support of partnerships with municipal, federal, and provincial governments.

A new street in this new neighbourhood, “Ed Clark Gardens,” has been named after the former CEO of TD Bank Group and longtime philanthropist who has supported multiple community-based charities including Habitat GTA, Woodgreen, United Way, Friends of Ruby and YMCA.

Habitat GTA would like to thank Ed Clark, the Government of Canada, the Province of Ontario the City of Toronto, CreateTO and Diamond Kilmer Developments for their partnership and support in making these affordable homes possible.

-30-

About Habitat for Humanity Greater Toronto Area (Habitat GTA): Habitat for Humanity GTA is Greater Toronto’s most recognized provider and advocate of solutions that tackle our region’s housing crisis. Our mission is to create a world where everyone has a safe, quality place to live. We focus on creative solutions to address the affordable housing crisis in Toronto, Brampton, Caledon, York Region and Durham Region. With the help of volunteers, donors and community partners, we unlock change for generations by bringing the benefits of home ownership to more people and communities. Since 1988, Habitat GTA has built 23 new communities, empowering more than 550 families. To learn more, visit https://habitatgta.ca/.

