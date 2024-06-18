Euro Manganese Announces Completion of Commissioning of its Chvaletice High-purity Manganese Demonstration Plant

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQB: EUMNF; Frankfurt: E06) (the "Company" or "EMN") is pleased to announce the successful completion of commissioning of its high-purity manganese Demonstration Plant at its Chvaletice Manganese Project ("Chvaletice" or the "Project") in the Czech Republic.



Highlights

Two independent external laboratories have confirmed that samples of high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate ("HPMSM") made from high-purity electrolytic manganese metal ("HPEMM") produced at the Demonstration Plant (“DP”) meet the DP design target HPMSM specifications with low levels of impurities.

With all modules operating on a consistent basis, and producing on-spec products, this marks the completion of commissioning of the on-site Demonstration Plant.

Concurrently, the Permanent Operating Permit for the Demonstration Plant was received from the Department of Building and Spatial Planning of the Municipality of Chvaletice on June 12, 2024.



Final commissioning of the Demonstration Plant is now complete, with HPEMM produced from the electrowinning circuit of the Demonstration Plant used to produce target HPMSM specifications with low levels of impurities. The consistent operation of all modules is the other requirement of commissioning which has now been achieved.

The completion of commissioning of the Demonstration Plant allows the Company to produce bulk, multi-tonne finished product samples of HPMSM and/or HPEMM for prospective customers' supply chain qualification, thereby reducing the timeline to test products from the Chvaletice commercial plant in the future.

There are still optimisation activities underway, and the Demonstration Plant allows the Company to:

Collect relevant operational data to feed into the engineering of the commercial plant;

Prepare intermediate process stream and residue samples as required for vendor testing of process equipment for the commercial plant, thereby allowing process guarantees on selected vendor packages;

Produce by-product samples for testing and potential marketing of such by-products, e.g. magnesium carbonate;

Serve as a testing and training facility, providing learning opportunities and lessons that are being fed into the engineering process for the commercial plant; and

Test potential additional feedstock for the commercial plant, e.g., manganese by-product from recycled battery black mass processing.



Figure 1 - Chvaletice Process Flow Sheet



The Demonstration Plant can produce the equivalent of approximately 33kg of HPEMM per day which can be converted into approximately 100kg per day of HPMSM

Dr. Matthew James, President & CEO of Euro Manganese, commented:

“The ability to produce high-purity manganese products from our commissioned Demonstration Plant is a significant milestone for the Company. This enables us to offer prospective customers the optionality of on-spec HPEMM and/or HPMSM products with very tight impurity levels. In fact, some high-purity manganese samples from the Demonstration Plant have already been provided to certain parties to allow them to start or continue with their product qualification process.

While this commissioning process has taken longer than initially expected, the insight gained continues to provide opportunities for engineering and operational process improvements for our planned Chvaletice commercial plant. I am immensely proud of the Demonstration Plant team for their diligence and dedication in having successfully commissioned this facility.”

About Euro Manganese

Euro Manganese is a battery materials company focused on becoming a leading producer of high-purity manganese for the electric vehicle industry. The Company is advancing development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic and exploring an early-stage opportunity to produce battery-grade manganese products in Bécancour, Québec.

The Chvaletice Project is a unique waste-to-value recycling and remediation opportunity involving reprocessing old tailings from a decommissioned mine. It is also the only sizable resource of manganese in the European Union, strategically positioning the Company to provide battery supply chains with critical raw materials to support the global shift to a circular, low-carbon economy.

Euro Manganese is dual listed on the TSX Venture and the ASX, and is also traded on the OTCQB.

Qualified Person(s) Statement

The technical information in this news release was prepared under the supervision of Ms. Andrea Zaradic, P. Eng., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Ms. Zaradic has reviewed and approved the information in this news release for which she is responsible and has consented to the inclusion of the matters in this news release based on the information in the form and context in which it appears.

Authorized for release by the CEO of Euro Manganese Inc.

