Borregaard ASA: Borregaard invests further into Alginor 



Borregaard has participated with its fully diluted pro-rata share (35%) in the NOK 400 million capital raise in the marine biotech company Alginor to fund the next step of the biorefinery expansion. The funds from Borregaard were pre-committed. In aggregate the committed investments into Alginor from Borregaard will now total approximately NOK 408 million.

Alginor intends to carry out a repair offering directed towards existing shareholders and potential new shareholders. A subsequent offering towards Borregaard will be made to ensure that Borregaard retains its 35% fully diluted ownership in Alginor.

For more information about Alginor and the capital raise, see https://alginor.no/ .



