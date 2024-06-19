Netcompany - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

Company announcement
No. 26/2024

                                                 19 June 2024

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
On 3 May 2024, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 250m and a maximum of 1,300,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of meeting the future commitments under its LTIP programmes (RSU). The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 12 August 2024.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 12 June 2024 to 18 June 2024:

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price, DKKTransaction value, DKK
12-06-2024  2,500 328.04   820.105
13-06-202416,000 330.025,280,269
14-06-202423,572 317.907,493,534
17-06-202419,000 311.405,916,515
18-06-2024  9,943 308.793,070,318
Accumulated for the period71,015-22,580,740
Accumulated under the programme393,763-121,931,038

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions and vesting of RSU’s, Netcompany owns a total of 1,294,671 treasury shares corresponding to 2.6% of the total share capital.

Additional information
For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO, + 45 51 19 32 24
Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

Netcompany

26. Netcompany - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme 26. Appendix - Information on all transactions

