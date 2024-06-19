Cameroon Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses 2024 Featuring MTN, Orange, Camtel, CMT, Pastel, CamNet, MTN Network Solutions, Matrix Telecoms, Ringo, Nexttel, YooMee

Dublin, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cameroon Telecoms Market Report - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Cameroon's telecom regulator punishes the MNOs for poor quality of services



Cameroon was for many years one of the few countries in Africa with only two competing mobile operators. After some delays, Viettel Cameroon launched a third network and has since grown its subscriber base rapidly. Camtel became the fourth mobile operator in early 2020 after securing three licences, however it suspended the launch of services in early 2021. Despite this, by the end of the year a launch under the Blue brand was imminent.



The investment programs among operators over the next few years will considerably boost mobile broadband services in rural areas of the country, many of which are underserved by fixed-line infrastructure.



The ICT sector in Cameroon is making steady progress, enabling the country to make better use of the digital economy. About 95% of all electronic transactions are carried through the m-money services operated by MTN Cameroon and Orange Cameroon. The government has also been supportive, having launched its ~Cameroon Digital 2020 program, aimed at improving connectivity nationally. A large number of small ICT projects form part of the overall program. Improved submarine and terrestrial cable connectivity has substantially increased international bandwidth, in turn leading to reductions in access prices for consumers.



Other projects such as Acceleration of the Digital Transformation of Cameroon are aimed at developing the digital economy, and accelerating the use of ICT in areas such as government services, agriculture, and commerce.



Key Developments:

MNOs respond to customer criticism by committing to invest XAF156 billion in network upgrades.

MTN Cameroon has XAF14 billion in assets frozen pending legal dispute.

Camtel launches 3G services under the Blue Mobile banner.

YUP e-wallet services closes down.

Africa Mobile Networks enters Cameroon as a passive infrastructure operator.

Telecom regulator opens a new office in YaoundA.

Report update includes the regulator's market reports for 2021, telcos' operating data to Q3 2023, updated Telecom Maturity Index tables, charts and analyses, recent market developments.

Companies Featured

MTN Cameroon

Orange Cameroon

Camtel

Cameroon Mobile Telecommunications (CMT)

Pastel

CamNet

MTN Network Solutions

Matrix Telecoms

Ringo

Nexttel Cameroon (Viettel)

YooMee

Key Topics Covered:

Key statistics

Regional Africa Market Comparison

Market characteristics

Market Leaders

Market Challengers

Market Emergents

TMI vs GDP

Mobile and mobile broadband penetration

Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Country overview

Telecommunications market

Market analysis

Digital Cameroon 2020

National Development Strategy 2030

Regulatory environment

Regulatory authority

Fixed-line developments

Licensing

Market liberalisation

Privatisation

Interconnection

International gateways

Universal Access Fund (UAF)

Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP)

Mobile network developments

Mobile Number Portability (MNP)

SIM card registration

Roaming

Mobile Termination Rates (MTRs)

Mobile market

Market analysis

Mobile statistics

Mobile infrastructure

5G

4G (LTE)

3G

EV-DO

GSM

Mobile data

Mobile broadband

Other infrastructure developments

Satellite mobile

Major mobile operators

MTN Cameroon

Orange Cameroon

Viettel Cameroon

Camtel Mobile

Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)

Mobile content and applications

M-payment and m-banking

M-health

Fixed-line broadband market

Introduction and statistical overview

Public access locations

Broadband statistics

ISP market

Fixed-line broadband technologies

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP)

Other fixed broadband services

Fixed network operators

Cameroon Telecommunication (Camtel)

Pastel

Telecommunications infrastructure

Overview of the national telecom network

National fibre backbone

Central African Backbone (CAB)

Internet Exchange Points (IXPs)

Cloud services

International infrastructure

Terrestrial cable

Submarine cables

VSAT

Digital economy

E-government

E-commerce

Data Centres

Glossary of abbreviations

