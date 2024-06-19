Cameroon Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses 2024 Featuring MTN, Orange, Camtel, CMT, Pastel, CamNet, MTN Network Solutions, Matrix Telecoms, Ringo, Nexttel, YooMee

Dublin, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cameroon Telecoms Market Report - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cameroon's telecom regulator punishes the MNOs for poor quality of services
Cameroon was for many years one of the few countries in Africa with only two competing mobile operators. After some delays, Viettel Cameroon launched a third network and has since grown its subscriber base rapidly. Camtel became the fourth mobile operator in early 2020 after securing three licences, however it suspended the launch of services in early 2021. Despite this, by the end of the year a launch under the Blue brand was imminent.
The investment programs among operators over the next few years will considerably boost mobile broadband services in rural areas of the country, many of which are underserved by fixed-line infrastructure.
The ICT sector in Cameroon is making steady progress, enabling the country to make better use of the digital economy. About 95% of all electronic transactions are carried through the m-money services operated by MTN Cameroon and Orange Cameroon. The government has also been supportive, having launched its ~Cameroon Digital 2020 program, aimed at improving connectivity nationally. A large number of small ICT projects form part of the overall program. Improved submarine and terrestrial cable connectivity has substantially increased international bandwidth, in turn leading to reductions in access prices for consumers.
Other projects such as Acceleration of the Digital Transformation of Cameroon are aimed at developing the digital economy, and accelerating the use of ICT in areas such as government services, agriculture, and commerce.
Key Developments:
- MNOs respond to customer criticism by committing to invest XAF156 billion in network upgrades.
- MTN Cameroon has XAF14 billion in assets frozen pending legal dispute.
- Camtel launches 3G services under the Blue Mobile banner.
- YUP e-wallet services closes down.
- Africa Mobile Networks enters Cameroon as a passive infrastructure operator.
- Telecom regulator opens a new office in YaoundA.
- Report update includes the regulator's market reports for 2021, telcos' operating data to Q3 2023, updated Telecom Maturity Index tables, charts and analyses, recent market developments.
Companies Featured
- MTN Cameroon
- Orange Cameroon
- Camtel
- Cameroon Mobile Telecommunications (CMT)
- Pastel
- CamNet
- MTN Network Solutions
- Matrix Telecoms
- Ringo
- Nexttel Cameroon (Viettel)
- YooMee
Key Topics Covered:
- Key statistics
- Regional Africa Market Comparison
- Market characteristics
- Market Leaders
- Market Challengers
- Market Emergents
- TMI vs GDP
- Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
- Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration
- Country overview
- Telecommunications market
- Market analysis
- Digital Cameroon 2020
- National Development Strategy 2030
- Regulatory environment
- Regulatory authority
- Fixed-line developments
- Licensing
- Market liberalisation
- Privatisation
- Interconnection
- International gateways
- Universal Access Fund (UAF)
- Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP)
- Mobile network developments
- Mobile Number Portability (MNP)
- SIM card registration
- Roaming
- Mobile Termination Rates (MTRs)
- Mobile market
- Market analysis
- Mobile statistics
- Mobile infrastructure
- 5G
- 4G (LTE)
- 3G
- EV-DO
- GSM
- Mobile data
- Mobile broadband
- Other infrastructure developments
- Satellite mobile
- Major mobile operators
- MTN Cameroon
- Orange Cameroon
- Viettel Cameroon
- Camtel Mobile
- Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
- Mobile content and applications
- M-payment and m-banking
- M-health
- Fixed-line broadband market
- Introduction and statistical overview
- Public access locations
- Broadband statistics
- ISP market
- Fixed-line broadband technologies
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP)
- Other fixed broadband services
- Fixed network operators
- Cameroon Telecommunication (Camtel)
- Pastel
- Telecommunications infrastructure
- Overview of the national telecom network
- National fibre backbone
- Central African Backbone (CAB)
- Internet Exchange Points (IXPs)
- Cloud services
- International infrastructure
- Terrestrial cable
- Submarine cables
- VSAT
- Digital economy
- E-government
- E-commerce
- Data Centres
- Glossary of abbreviations
