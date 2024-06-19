Kazakhstan's Telecom Sector Witnesses a Major Leap with Kcell's 5G Launch Following Recent Spectrum Auction

Dublin, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kazakhstan Telecoms Market Report - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The telecom landscape in Kazakhstan stands as a hallmark of progress within Central Asia, particularly in the mobile market domain. With network coverage expanding its reach, the country's telecom sector has experienced significant growth driven by value-added services and the expansion of LTE and fibre networks. This growth trajectory has catalyzed a substantial increase in both mobile and fixed-line traffic, positively impacting the average revenue per user (ARPU).



Shift in Telecommunications Dynamics



While the country once boasted a high fixed-line teledensity, the tide has turned, favoring mobile platforms for flexibility and expansive service offerings in both voice and data. Despite the dominance of the mobile segment, the sector encountered a subscriber decline in 2020, attributed to the economic impacts of the pandemic. However, 2022 marked a year of recovery, invigorated by easing restrictions and growing demand for mobile broadband services.



5G Services Rollout



In a landmark development for the telecom sector, Kcell has initiated the roll-out of 5G services. This progress comes following a successful spectrum auction and is indicative of a progressive future for the mobile broadband segment in Kazakhstan. Kcell, alongside Tele2-Altel, has embarked on a plan to construct at least 7,000 5G base stations, targeting an ambitious 80% population coverage by the conclusion of 2027.



Strategic Developments and Market Competition



Efforts are underway to diminish the market dominance held by Kazakhtelecom in various telecom segments, with an aim to foster a more competitive landscape. Partnerships with global industry leaders like Thales Alenia Space and Airbus Defense and Space are paving the way for satellite advancements slated to replace the antiquated KazSat satellites by 2026. Furthermore, Beeline Kazakhstan has been proactive in establishing a new software development hub, QazCode, to innovate digital services. Another strategic move includes SES's agreement to deliver expanded satellite-based solutions for the telecoms and industrial sectors, while Transtelecom contemplates foraying into mobile and convergent services markets.



Thrust in Market Dynamics



A confluence of strategic initiatives and technological advancements signals a robust phase for the telecommunications arena in Kazakhstan. With the continuous update of market and operational data, stakeholders maintain informed perspectives on the industry's pulse, aligning with recent developments and strengthening the foundation for future growth.

Engagement in International Collaboration



Furthermore, the telecom companies in Kazakhstan are engaging in significant discourse about international roaming charges within EAEU member states, indicating a growing emphasis on regional connectivity and customer convenience. In essence, Kazakhstan's telecommunications sector is experiencing transformative growth underpinned by innovation, government strategy, and collaborative efforts, indicating a dynamic future for connectivity and digital services in the region.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qyra7c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.