$33.2 Billion Mineral Wool Insulation Market Outlook Report, 2030: Discover Emerging Growth Opportunities by Material, Product, End Use Industry and Region

The global mineral wool insulation market is expected to reach an estimated $33.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing construction activities, stringent government regulations and building codes for energy efficiency & fire safety, globally.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the shift towards eco-friendly green insulation, growing focus on glass wool insulation recycling, and the development of lightweight & high fire resistant insulation.

The future of the global mineral wool insulation market looks promising with opportunities in the residential & non-residential construction, industrial, HVAC, and appliance markets. The study includes trends and forecast for the global mineral wool insulation market by material type, product type, end use industry, and region.

Features of this Market Report

Market Size Estimates: Mineral wool insulation market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (kilotons)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018-2023) and forecast (2024-2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Market size by material type, product type, and end use industry.

Regional Analysis: Mineral wool insulation market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different material type, product type, end use industry, and regions for the mineral wool insulation market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the mineral wool insulation market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Some of the mineral wool insulation companies profiled in this report include:

Saint-Gobain

The Rockwool Group

Owens Corning

Knuaf Insulation

Johns Manville

Paroc

TechnoNICOL

URSA

KCC Corporation

Mineral Wool Insulation Market [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2018 - 2030] by:

Material Type Glass Wool Insulation Stone Wool Insulation

Product Type Blankets (Batts and Rolls) Rigid Boards Loose Fill Materials Other Forms

End Use Industry Residential Construction Non-Residential Construction Industrial and HVAC Appliances and Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific The Rest of the World



Mineral Wool Insulation Market Insights

Residential construction will remain the largest end use industry, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growth in new home construction and renovation activities.

Glass wool will remain the largest material type, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to low cost, ease of raw material availability, and compliance with numerous building standards.

Europe is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume, due to stringent fire safety and energy efficiency standards.

