Greenhouse Horticulture Market Forecast Report 2024-2028 by Product, Crop Type and Region, Featuring Analysis of 20+ Players

The greenhouse horticulture market is forecasted to grow by USD 11.46 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.53% during the forecast period.

The report on the greenhouse horticulture market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by increased urban demand driving horticultural production, government support for greenhouse horticulture in developing economies, and improvements in CO2 extraction technologies for greenhouses.

The study identifies the increasing relevance of LED growth lights in greenhouse horticulture as one of the prime reasons driving the greenhouse horticulture market growth during the next few years. Also, improvement in materials for retaining heat in greenhouses and innovation and investments in greenhouse horticulture startups will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The greenhouse horticulture market is segmented as below:

By Product

Plastic Glass

By Crop Type

Fruits and Vegetables Nursery Crops Flowers and Ornamentals Others

By Geography

Europe North America APAC Middle East and Africa South America



A robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading greenhouse horticulture market vendors that include:

Asian Perlite Industries Sdn Bhd

Batenburg Techniek NV

Beijing Kingpeng International Hi-tech Corp.

Beijing Orient View Technology Co. Ltd.

Ceres Greenhouse Solutions

Certhon Build B.V.

CMF Groupe

Dalsem Greenhouse Projects BV

Europrogress Srl

Industries Harnois Inc.

Novavert GmbH and Co. KG.

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV

Priva Holding BV

Prospiant Inc

Richel Group SAS

Ridder Drive Systems BV

Tapex Group Pty Ltd.

Top Greenhouses Ltd.

Trinog xs Xiamen Greenhouse Tech Co. Ltd.

Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects BV

Also, the greenhouse horticulture market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



