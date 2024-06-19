[Latest] Global Gym Equipment Market Size/Share Worth USD 27,420.9 Million by 2033 at a 4.8% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Gym Equipment Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Cardiovascular Equipment, Strength Training Equipment, Others), By Type of Facility (Residential Fitness, Gyms/Fitness Centers, Health Clubs/Spas, Hotels/Hospitality, Corporates/Workplaces), By End Users (Home/Residential, Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Gym Equipment Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 17,158.1 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 17,981.7 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 27,420.9 Million by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.8% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Gym Equipment Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Increasing Health Awareness: Growing awareness about the importance of fitness and healthy lifestyles is a significant driver of the gym equipment market. With rising concerns about obesity, sedentary lifestyles, and chronic diseases, more individuals are turning to gym equipment to maintain their health and fitness levels.

Rise in Fitness Consciousness: The increasing trend of fitness consciousness, driven by social media influencers, fitness bloggers, and celebrity endorsements, fuels the demand for gym equipment. Consumers aspire to achieve their fitness goals and emulate the lifestyles of their fitness role models, leading to higher gym equipment purchases.

Shift towards Home Workouts: The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the trend towards home workouts, with many individuals investing in gym equipment for home use due to gym closures and safety concerns. This shift towards home fitness solutions has led to increased demand for home gym equipment such as treadmills, exercise bikes, and weightlifting sets.

Technological Advancements: Technological innovations in gym equipment, such as interactive screens, virtual training programs, and wearable fitness trackers, enhance user experience and engagement. Integration with smartphone apps and fitness tracking software allows users to monitor their progress and customize their workouts, driving the adoption of advanced gym equipment.

Rise of Boutique Gyms: The proliferation of boutique fitness studios specializing in niche workout experiences, such as high-intensity interval training (HIIT), cycling, and yoga, creates demand for specialized gym equipment tailored to these activities. Boutique gyms offer personalized experiences and premium equipment, attracting fitness enthusiasts willing to invest in their health and wellness.

Urbanization and Lifestyle Changes: Urbanization, coupled with hectic lifestyles and limited time for traditional exercise routines, drives the demand for convenient fitness solutions. Compact and multifunctional gym equipment suitable for small living spaces, such as foldable treadmills and adjustable dumbbells, appeals to urban dwellers seeking convenient fitness options.

Aging Population: The aging population, particularly in developed countries, contributes to the growth of the gym equipment market. As individuals age, there is a greater emphasis on maintaining mobility, strength, and overall health. This demographic segment seeks gym equipment that caters to their specific needs, such as low-impact cardio machines, strength training equipment with adjustable resistance.

Gym Equipment Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2023, Life Fitness collaborated with Bayerwaldhof, a wellness hotel, to equip its new fitness facility with high-quality fitness equipment. This partnership aims to elevate the wellness experience for hotel guests by providing them with premium exercise solutions.

In 2021, Johnson Health Tech (JHT) acquired Matrix Fitness South Africa, previously a distributor, establishing JHT as the first fitness equipment manufacturer with a wholly owned subsidiary in Africa. This strategic move strengthens JHT’s presence and operations in the African fitness equipment market.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 17,981.7 Million Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 27,420.9 Million Market Size in 2023 USD 17,158.1 Million CAGR Growth Rate 4.8% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Product Type, Type of Facility, End Users, Distribution Channel and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Gym Equipment Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the Gym Equipment Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Gym Closures and Restrictions: COVID-19 led to widespread closures of gyms and fitness centers worldwide, resulting in a significant decline in gym equipment sales as commercial facilities suspended operations and postponed equipment purchases.

Shift towards Home Workouts: With the closure of gyms and restrictions on outdoor activities, individuals turned to home workouts as an alternative. This surge in demand for home gym equipment, such as treadmills, stationary bikes, and dumbbells, disrupted the traditional commercial gym equipment market.

Rise in Home Gym Setup: The pandemic accelerated the trend towards home workouts, leading to a surge in demand for home gym equipment. Manufacturers responded by ramping up production and expanding product offerings to meet the increased demand for treadmills, ellipticals, strength training machines, and other home fitness equipment.

Hybrid Fitness Solutions: As gyms gradually reopened with capacity restrictions and safety measures in place, hybrid fitness solutions emerged, combining in-person gym workouts with virtual training options. Gym equipment manufacturers integrated technology features such as touchscreen consoles, virtual training apps, and live streaming capabilities to enhance the gym experience and attract customers back to fitness facilities.

Focus on Health and Safety: To reassure consumers and mitigate health concerns, gym equipment manufacturers implemented enhanced cleaning protocols, antimicrobial coatings, touchless features, and social distancing measures in their equipment designs. These initiatives aimed to instill confidence among gym-goers and create a safe workout environment conducive to health and fitness.

Promotional Offers and Discounts: To stimulate demand and encourage gym equipment purchases, manufacturers and retailers offered promotional discounts, financing options, and bundled packages. These incentives incentivized consumers to invest in home fitness equipment and contributed to the market’s recovery post-pandemic.

Adaptation to Changing Consumer Preferences: Gym equipment manufacturers adapted their product offerings to align with changing consumer preferences, focusing on compact, versatile, and space-saving designs suitable for home gyms and smaller living spaces. By catering to evolving consumer needs and lifestyle trends, manufacturers regained momentum and accelerated market recovery.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Gym Equipment Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Gym Equipment Market – Regional Analysis

The Gym Equipment Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, the Gym Equipment Market is characterized by a strong emphasis on natural and organic ingredients, as well as innovative flavors and formulations. Consumers in this region prioritize health and wellness, driving demand for premium-quality gummy vitamins with clean labels and transparent sourcing. Trending flavors include berry blends, citrus varieties, and tropical fruits, while formulations targeting immunity, stress relief, and gut health gain traction.

Europe: The Gym Equipment Market in Europe is witnessing a shift towards functional and fortified formulations, with an emphasis on traditional and herbal ingredients. Consumers seek gummy vitamins enriched with botanical extracts, vitamins, and minerals to address specific health concerns such as joint health, cognitive function, and cardiovascular support. Trends also include eco-friendly packaging options and sustainable sourcing practices to align with European consumers’ environmental values.

Asia-Pacific: In the Asia-Pacific region, the Gym Equipment Market is experiencing rapid growth driven by increasing health awareness and rising disposable incomes. Consumers in this region prefer gummy vitamins with unique and exotic flavors, such as lychee, mango, and green tea, reflecting regional taste preferences. Additionally, there is a growing demand for gummy vitamins fortified with traditional Asian ingredients like ginseng, goji berry, and turmeric for holistic health benefits.

Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA): In the LAMEA region, the Gym Equipment Market is characterized by a focus on affordability and accessibility, with a preference for value-oriented products. Consumers in this region seek gummy vitamins with familiar flavors such as citrus, pineapple, and passion fruit, as well as formulations tailored to address prevalent health issues like vitamin deficiencies and digestive health concerns. Trending products include multivitamins for general wellness and immune-boosting gummy supplements.

Browse the full “Gym Equipment Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Cardiovascular Equipment, Strength Training Equipment, Others), By Type of Facility (Residential Fitness, Gyms/Fitness Centers, Health Clubs/Spas, Hotels/Hospitality, Corporates/Workplaces), By End Users (Home/Residential, Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/gym-equipment-market/





List of the prominent players in the Gym Equipment Market:

Amer Sports Corporation

Brunswick Corporation

Core Health & Fitness LLC

Cybex International Inc.

Dyaco International Inc.

ICON Health & Fitness Inc.

Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd.

Life Fitness LLC

Matrix Fitness

Nautilus Inc.

Precor Incorporated

Technogym S.p.A.

Torque Fitness LLC

TRUE Fitness Technology Inc.

Xponential Fitness Inc.

Others

The Gym Equipment Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Cardiovascular Equipment

Strength Training Equipment

Others

By Type of Facility

Residential Fitness

Gyms/Fitness Centers

Health Clubs/Spas

Hotels/Hospitality

Corporates/Workplaces

By End Users

Home/Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

