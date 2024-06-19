Persulfates Market to exceed USD 1.16 Billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Persulfates Market is projected to reach over USD 1.16 billion in revenue by 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The industry growth is driven by the increasing demand from various end-use industries, such as electronics, polymers, and cosmetics. Persulphates including ammonium, potassium and sodium persulphates are widely used as initiators in the polymerization process of plastics and rubber. In the electronics industry, persulfate acts as an etchant for printed circuit boards for ensuring precision and efficiency. The surging presence of persulfate in personal care products, especially in hair whitening and coloring products will also drive the product demand.

Lately, there have been significant technological advancements and innovations in persulfate formulations. For instance, in December 2023, Sulzer introduced new CAPSUL technology for continuous production of polycaprolactone, a biodegradable polyester used in various industries. Manufacturers are focusing on developing safe, effective, and eco- friendly persulfate products to meet the stringent regulatory standards and consumer preferences. Increased emphasis on wastewater treatment and environmental remediation is also driving the demand for persulfate as an oxidizing agent for soil and groundwater remediation.

Potassium persulfates to gain traction

Based on type, the persulfates market value from the potassium persulfates segment may exhibit a decent growth rate over 2024-2032 due to its versatile applications and superior properties. Potassium persulfate acts as a major co-factor in the polymerization process, especially for acrylics, vinyl acetate and styrene-based polymers, subsequently driving its demand in the plastic and rubber industries. It also offers advantages, such as high solubility, stability, and compatibility with a wide range of materials, making it desirable for a variety of industrial processes.

Rising adoption in water treatment

The persulfates industry from the water treatment segment will register a noteworthy CAGR from 2024 to 2032 due to the increasing need for effective and eco-friendly solutions for wastewater treatment and remediation. Persulfates, such as potassium persulfate and sodium persulfate are increasingly used in strong corrosives, including industrial pollutants, chemicals, personal care products and other emerging substances. The versatility and efficiency of persulfate in treating a wide range of pollutants also makes it an important component in a variety of water treatment applications, including advanced oxidation processes (AOPs) and in situ chem oxidation.

Asia Pacific to emerge as a lucrative market

Asia Pacific persulfates market will register significant CAGR from 2024 to 2032, attributed to the thriving electronics manufacturing sector, particularly in China, South Korea, and Taiwan. Persulphates, including ammonium, potassium and sodium persulphates, act as important etchants for printed circuit boards for ensuring accuracy and efficiency. The expanding polymer plastics industry in the region, driven by increasing urbanization and infrastructure development will further contribute to the demand for persulfate as a driving force in polymerization reactions.

Persulfates Market Participants

Some of the leading persulfates companies are United Initiators, Adeka Corporation, PeroxyChem, Ak-Kim Kimya, and Fujian ZhanHua Chemical Co., Ltd. These market players are working on new product developments, acquisitions, and mergers to widen their product portfolio. For instance, in September 2022, Calibre Chemicals completed the acquisition of RheinPerChemie GmbH from Evonik to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities.

