ZRG Secures $120 Million in Debt Financing from Main Street Capital

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZRG, a global talent advisory firm, today announced that it has successfully secured $120 million in debt financing from Main Street Capital Corporation and its affiliates. This significant funding will bolster ZRG's growth initiatives and enhance its ability to deliver innovative talent solutions to clients worldwide.



This latest round of financing will play a crucial role in supporting ZRG's ongoing growth strategy. The company plans to leverage the capital to continue acquiring high-quality businesses that complement its existing capabilities and continue to hire top talent to drive further growth.

"It is a great time to acquire niche talent advisory and management businesses and build out our capabilities across Executive Search, Interim, RPO, and Consulting,” Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG, said. “This additional financing from Main Street Capital, combined with our recent equity raise with a consortium of investors, positions us strongly to achieve our strategic objectives."

The $120 million debt financing follows closely on the heels of ZRG's recent equity raise managed by RFE Investment Partners, ZRG’s primary financial sponsor, further solidifying the firm's financial foundation and capacity for expansion.

“We are excited to partner with Main Street Capital, as this strategic debt refinancing will provide ZRG with greater financial flexibility and a strong balance sheet, while serving as the catalyst to execute on the company’s long-term growth plan,” said Ron Ahuja, Principal of RFE Investment Partners.

“We are impressed with ZRG’s data driven and tech-enabled approach to candidate placement and are excited to support the business and RFE as they execute on their M&A strategy,” said John Watson, Director at Main Street Capital.

ZRG remains committed to delivering top-tier talent solutions and maintaining its position as a leader in the talent advisory industry. With this new infusion of capital, the company is well-equipped to pursue its ambitious growth plans and continue providing exceptional value to its clients.

ZRG was advised on the debt financing by Capstone Partners. Brad Stewart, Managing Director in Capstone’s Debt Advisory Group, commented, “ZRG and RFE are both highly relationship-oriented in their approach and prioritized finding the right relationship fit with its new lender; we were very pleased to have earned their trust to advise them on this important financing and next chapter in their growth story.”

About ZRG

ZRG is a global search and talent advisory firm with 30+ offices on five continents that provides people solutions for our clients' most complex talent issues. Core offerings include revolutionary, data-based, executive search focusing on senior leadership around the world. ZRG’s suite of on-demand (interim) talent offerings help fill open roles and address project-based work with specialized talent. The firm’s consulting and advisory solutions focus on key issues like “culture fit,” strategic alignment, coaching, and sales optimization. Visit the company’s new website ZRGpartners.com.

ZRG is a global talent advisory firm that is changing the way companies hire and manage talent. ZRG’s data-driven approach to executive and professional search has been changing the way clients think about how to find top talent. The company’s digital Zi platform combines talent intelligence, candidate insights, and process improvement to dramatically deliver executive searches quicker and with proven better results.

About RFE Investment Partners

RFE Investment Partners is a private equity firm focused on making control investments in established small market companies located in the U.S. RFE is a long-standing firm founded in 1980 with over 40 years of experience investing in the lower middle market. The firm’s investment strategy is to transform its portfolio companies from the lower end of the market to fully professionalized and market-leading middle-market companies. RFE is currently investing out of Fund IX. For more information, visit www.rfeip.com.

About Main Street Capital Corporation

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) is a principal investment firm that provides financing solutions to lower middle market and middle market companies. With a long-term investment strategy and a focus on supporting the growth and success of its portfolio companies, Main Street Capital partners with businesses across a wide range of industries to help them achieve their strategic goals. For more information, visit www.mainstcapital.com.

About Capstone Partners

For over 20 years, Capstone Partners has been a trusted advisor to leading middle market companies, offering a fully integrated range of investment banking and financial advisory services uniquely tailored to help owners, investors, and creditors through each stage of a company's lifecycle. Capstone's services include M&A advisory, debt and equity placement, corporate restructuring, special situations, valuation and fairness opinions, and financial advisory services. Headquartered in Boston, the firm has 175+ professionals across the U.S. With 12 dedicated industry groups, Capstone delivers sector-specific expertise through large, cross-functional teams. Capstone is a subsidiary of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN). For more information, visit www.capstonepartners.com.