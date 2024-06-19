TOUGHBOOK 40 TACTICAL KEEPS THE DEFENCE SECTOR CONNECTED WITH NEW IN-VEHICLE SOLUTION

The cost-effective and customisable TOUGHBOOK 40 TACTICAL delivers superior in-vehicle connectivity for wheeled and tracked military vehicles.

Wiesbaden, DE. 19th June 2024 – Panasonic Mobile Solutions Business Division has today announced the TOUGHBOOK 40 TACTICAL, revolutionising in-vehicle connectivity with command and control defence networks in wheeled and tracked vehicles. Based on the new TOUGHBOOK 40mk2 version, the T40 TACTICAL is the latest solution from the long-standing relationship between Panasonic and roda computer GmbH .

Military-grade connectivity and reliability guaranteed

The TOUGHBOOK 40 TACTICAL features a specialised industry module from roda computer, equipped with up to three round military-grade connectors, enabling users to choose from a range of interfaces and protocols, including CAN Bus, MIL-DP, MIL-VGA, DIGI-LAN, and MIL-DVI, and the popular MIL-DTL 38999 connector favoured by global defence forces.

An embedded port control protocol (PCP) ensures an enhanced and reliable data connection between the TOUGHBOOK 40 TACTICAL and military networks and devices. When compared with commercial devices that use USB ports, military-grade connections ensure fewer component failures, especially in challenging environments. The TOUGHBOOK 40 TACTICAL works seamlessly with all common military connector manufacturers, enabling connectors to be procured locally and comply with the approved procurement protocol of the respective country and vehicle platform.

A future-proofed design for defence

The TOUGHBOOK 40 TACTICAL maintains the same form, fit and function as previous – and future – iterations of the TOUGHBOOK 40, with all existing peripherals compatible with the T40 TACTICAL. This enables the defence sector to confidently deploy in-vehicle interfaces and mounting plates around the T40 TACTICAL.

Compared to a custom-built bespoke solution, the defence sector can take advantage of faster device availability and configuration, lower cost of procurement, and ease of servicing with the TOUGHBOOK 40 TACTICAL. Upgrades and predictive maintenance cycles can be planned before deployment, and aligned with the vehicle’s own servicing schedule over its 10+ year lifespan, helping to maximise device uptime, and minimise vehicle downtime.

Market-leading performance and ruggedness

The TOUGHBOOK 40 TACTICAL features AI processing capabilities at the edge using the Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 CPU, featured on the TOUGHBOOK 40mk2, vastly increasing efficiency and accuracy users. It also features the Intel® Arc™ GPU*, enabling superior graphics performance.

The TOUGHBOOK 40 TACTICAL is IP66 rated, with vibration compliance to 810H MIL-SPEC, ensuring that connections can withstand significant in-vehicle vibrations, regardless of the terrain. With militaries deployed year-round across the world, the T40 TACTICAL can operate comfortably in temperatures between -29°C and +63°C. Its modular design is enhanced through the availability of four additional expansion areas, providing maximum flexibility.

Luca Legnani, European Vertical Marketing Manager, at Panasonic TOUGHBOOK, said: “The defence sector wants to combine high levels of performance with cost-efficiency and reliability when choosing rugged computing solutions for a variety of different applications. Our market-ready TOUGHBOOK 40 TACTICAL allows NATO and European defence forces to always have access to best-of-breed hardware and software for intensive defence use, as well as providing a technological footprint for future vehicle design.”

The TOUGHBOOK 40 TACTICAL will be launched in Q2 2024 at EUROSATORY 2024. For more information on the TOUGHBOOK 40 TACTICAL, visit: https://info.business.panasonic.eu/defence-solutions-eurosatory.html

*When 2 RAM modules are installed.

Panasonic Press Contact

Luca Legnani

European Vertical Marketing Manager, Mobile Solutions Business Division

luca.legnani@eu.panasonic.com

Panasonic Press Contact

Jim Pople

C8 Consulting

jim@c8consulting.co.uk

About roda

roda computer is a leading provider of rugged IT and electronics solutions in the defense environment. For over 30 years, roda has been a partner for the development, modification and delivery of military end-devices, displays, servers, network technology and power supplies. roda products are characterized by high reliability and durability to meet the current and future IT architectures and digitization projects of the armed forces.

Strategic partnerships expand the product portfolio to include robust network and communication technology as well as high-performance servers and uninterruptible power supplies, offering a system concept from a single source which is customized to the required needs.

About the Panasonic Group

Founded in 1918, and today a global leader in developing innovative technologies and solutions for wide-ranging applications in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, industry, communications, and energy sectors worldwide, the Panasonic Group switched to an operating company system on April 1, 2022 with Panasonic Holdings Corporation serving as a holding company and eight companies positioned under its umbrella. The Group reported consolidated net sales of Euro 54.12 billion (8,496.4 billion yen) for the year ended March 31, 2024. To learn more about the Panasonic Group, please visit: https://holdings.panasonic/global/

About Panasonic Connect Europe GmbH

Panasonic Connect Europe began operations on October 1st, 2021, creating a new Business-to-Business focused and agile organisation. With more than 400 employees and led by CEO Hiroyuki Nishiuma, the business aims to contribute to the success of its customers with innovative products and integrated systems and services – all designed to deliver its vision to Change Work, Advance Society and Connect to Tomorrow.

Panasonic Connect Europe is headquartered in Wiesbaden and consists of the following business divisions:

The Mobile Solutions Business Division helps mobile workers improve productivity with its range of Toughbook rugged notebooks, business tablets and handhelds.

helps mobile workers improve productivity with its range of Toughbook rugged notebooks, business tablets and handhelds. The Media Entertainment Business Division incorporating Visual System Solutions offers a range of high brightness and reliable projectors as well as high quality displays; and Broadcast & ProAV offers Smart Live Production solutions from an end-to-end portfolio consisting of PTZ and system cameras, camcorders, the Kairos IT/IP platform, switchers and robotic solutions that are widely used for live event capture, sports production, television, and xR studios.

incorporating offers a range of high brightness and reliable projectors as well as high quality displays; and offers Smart Live Production solutions from an end-to-end portfolio consisting of PTZ and system cameras, camcorders, the Kairos IT/IP platform, switchers and robotic solutions that are widely used for live event capture, sports production, television, and xR studios. Business and Industry Solutions delivers tailored technology solutions focused on Retail, Logistics and Manufacturing, using its unique Gemba Process Innovation approach. Its purpose is to increase operational efficiency and enhance customer experience, helping businesses to perform at their best, every day.

delivers tailored technology solutions focused on Retail, Logistics and Manufacturing, using its unique Gemba Process Innovation approach. Its purpose is to increase operational efficiency and enhance customer experience, helping businesses to perform at their best, every day. Panasonic Factory Solutions Europe is helping to make smart factories a reality with its wide range of automated solutions including electronics manufacturing solutions, robot and welding systems and software solutions engineering.

For more information please visit: https://eu.connect.panasonic.com

Please visit Panasonic Connect Europe’s LinkedIn page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/panasonic-connect-europe/

Attachment