Top 10 Road Freight Start-ups to Watch in 2024 - Mansio, Co2Opt, Kodiak Robotics, Viaopt, Nuvocargo, Isee, Folofly, Clockwork Logistics Systems, Torch Logistics and Cargon Logistica

Dublin, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Road Freight Transport 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The growth outlook for European road freight remains subdued, however macroeconomic forecasts are changing positively. Data projects the market will return to growth in 2024, growing by 1.6%. What's the growth outlook for domestic and international markets and out to 2028? The European Road Freight Transport 2024 report provides in-depth data and comparative analysis.

The report analyses the competitive landscape in the market and offers in-depth market projections and trade forecasts: an essential tool for business leaders making critical decisions.

The report contains:

Market sizing, growth rates and forecasts for 2023 and 2024 - 2028, split by country, domestic & international.

Analysis of the key factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, and challenges within the European Road Freight market.

In-depth analysis and cost of ownership comparison of hydrogen, battery electric and diesel trucks.

European Road Freight Transport Provider Profiles.

Comparison of M&A activity within the market, including activity across sectors and regions.

Competitive landscape

Analysis of the State of Logistics European Road Freight Survey 2024

Profiles of the top 10 most promising road freight start-ups in the European market.

Key Findings:

The European road freight market is projected to expand by 1.6% in 2024.

Domestic and international road freight markets will return to growth in 2024.

Almost all European road freight markets are forecasted to grow in 2024.

Toll increases across Europe will raise road freight rates by 5% to 10%.

5% of survey respondents state that load optimisation is one of the most effective strategies to mitigate rising operating costs.

Consumer goods, high-tech and pharmaceuticals offer the best prospects for volume growth.

A vast majority of surveyed road freight companies developed their digital freight booking platform internally.

Almost all of the top 20 European road freight providers saw revenues decline in 2023.

DB Schenker accounts for 1.8% of the road freight market, and is the clear market leader.

Top 10 Road Freight Startups to Watch in 2024

Mansio - Truck Transport Solution

Co2Opt - Tire Management

Kodiak Robotics, Inc. - Autonomous Trucks: Kodiakdriver Solution

Viaopt - Digital Freight Network for Private Fleets

Nuvocargo Inc. - Digital Freight Forwarder

Isee, Inc. - Autonomous Vehicles Powered by Ai

Folofly Co. Ltd. - Electric Vehicles

Clockwork Logistics Systems

Torch Logistics, Inc. - Shorthaul Specialists Powered by Technology

Cargon Logistica E Tecnologia Sa - Green Logistics, Fleet Management

Key Questions:

How fast is the market forecast to grow out to 2028?

How fast are domestic and international road freight markets forecast to grow out to 2028?

Who are the top 10 road freight start-ups to watch in 2024?

Automotive and e-commerce are important drivers of road freight growth, how will these markets perform over the coming months?

What strategies are providers implementing in response to increased tolls?

Which decarbonization pathway is the most cost-effective?

Which sector is the most attractive target for consolidation among road freight forwarders?

Who are the Top 20 European Road Freight providers?

Which sectors offer the best prospects for volume growth?

Key Topics Covered:

Road Transport - State of Logistics Survey 2024

Sample Demographics

Margins

Market Structure and FTL & LTL Split

Sustainability

Tolls

Operating Costs and Strategies to Mitigate Rising Operating Costs

Verticals

Investment Focus Areas

Challenges

Technology

Digital Freight Platforms

European Road Freight Transport Market Size & Growth - 2023, 2024 and 2028

European Road Freight Transport Market Size & Growth

Summary of Market Conditions

Total European Road Freight Transport Market Size & Growth by Country)

Cost Comparison of Hydrogen, Battery Electric and Diesel Trucks - Which Decarbonization Pathway is the Most Cost Effective?

Capital Costs for Diesel, BET and FCET

Fuel Costs

Maintenance Costs

Government Regulation - Road Tolls

TCO Comparison for Diesel, Bet and FCET

Competitive Landscape - Comparison of European Road Freight Providers

Financial Comparison

Comparison of M&A Activity in the European Road Freight Market

Employees and Fleet Comparison

Operational Analysis in the European Road

Comparison of Sustainability Initiatives and Performance

European Road Freight Transport Provider Profiles

CEVA/GEFCO

Dachser

DB Schenker

DPDHL

DSV A/S

Fedex

Geodis

Kuehne + Nagel

LKW Walter

Rhenus Logistics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s344sa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.