North America Blister Packaging Market Report 2024-2030, Featuring Constantia Flexibles, UFlex, WestRock, SteriPackGroup, Honeywell, Klockner Pentaplast, Sudpack, TekniPlex, Blisterpak and Nelipak

The North America blister packaging market is anticipated to reach USD 13.26 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2030.

A significant increase in the production and sales of pharmaceuticals in North American countries is positively impacting the growth of the market. In addition, the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries are heavily regulated, and blister packaging helps meet stringent compliance standards set by regulatory bodies such as the FDA and Health Canada. These regulations mandate the use of child-resistant, tamper-evident, and serialized packaging, thus driving the demand for blister packaging solutions in the region.







An increasing focus on sustainable packaging solutions in the healthcare industry is expected to escalate the demand for healthcare blister packaging manufactured using recyclable materials. For instance, in December 2021, Jones Healthcare Group introduced sustainable medication packaging products including FlexRx, FlexRx One, and Qube Pro Reseal blister packs. These blister packs are manufactured using Bio-PET, a medically approved bioplastic produced by Good Natured Products, Inc. These packaging solutions aim to assist pharmacies in minimizing their environmental impact and adopting more sustainable practices.



According to Statistics Canada, in March 2022, e-commerce retail trade in Canada amounted to approximately USD 2.34 billion. It is estimated that retail e-commerce sales will total USD 40.3 billion by 2025. The growth in this sector is expected to create the demand for reliable and tamper-evident packaging solutions, thus positively influencing the growth of the market.



North America Blister Packaging Market Report Highlights

Aluminum dominated the material segment with 48.7% share in 2023 owing to its barrier properties, which safeguard the packaged products from moisture, gases, and light.

The plastic films material segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate, owing to its exceptional benefits, including cost-effectiveness, transparency, formability, and product visibility.

The thermoforming technology segment held the largest market share of 83.9% in 2023 and is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period.

The carded blister type segment held the largest market share of 56.9% in 2023 and is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The healthcare application segment held the largest market share of 64.9% in 2023 and is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The region's large consumer market, stringent regulations, and emphasis on product safety & convenience contribute to the growth of the market in North America.

The U.S. dominated the North America market owing to the continuous expansion of healthcare, electronics, consumer goods, and industrial goods industries in the country.

In February 2024, ViiV Healthcare launched a new Dovato blister pack in the U.S., featuring a discreet and perforated format for enhanced privacy and convenience. The pack contains a monthly 30-count box with five sheets of tablets, designed based on insights from the HIV community.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.26 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered North America





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook, 2023 (USD Million)

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. North America Blister Packaging Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Technology Overview/Timeline

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.6. Business Environment Analysis

3.7. Latest Trends & Technologies in the North America Blister Packaging Market

3.8. Unmet Needs & Challenges in North America Blister Packaging Market

3.9. Impact of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Initiatives on the North America Blister Packaging Market



Chapter 4. North America Blister Packaging Market - Price Trend Analysis

4.1. Price Trend Analysis, by Country, 2018-2030 (USD/Kg)

4.2. Pricing Trend Analysis, by Technology, 2018-2030 (USD/Kg)

4.3. Factors Affecting Pricing Deviation

4.4. Cost Component Analysis, 2023



Chapter 5. Supply Demand Gap Analysis, 2022

5.1. Import- Export Analysis, 2018-2022

5.2. Trade Deficit Analysis

5.3. Potential Opportunities/Future Scenarios



Chapter 6. North America Blister Packaging Market: Market Supplier Intelligence

6.1. Kraljic Matrix (Portfolio Analysis)

6.2. Engagement Model

6.3. Negotiation Strategies

6.4. Sourcing Best Practices

6.5. Vendor Selection Criteria



Chapter 7. North America Blister Packaging Market: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Definition & Scope

7.2. Material Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

7.3. Plastic Films

7.4. Paper & Paperboard

7.5. Aluminum



Chapter 8. North America Blister Packaging Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Definition & Scope

8.2. Technology Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

8.3. Thermoforming

8.4. Cold Forming



Chapter 9. North America Blister Packaging Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Definition & Scope

9.2. Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

9.3. Carded

9.4. Clamshell



Chapter 10. North America Blister Packaging Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

10.1. Definition & Scope

10.2. End-use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

10.3. Retail Blister Packs

10.4. Healthcare

10.5. Consumer Goods

10.6. Industrial Goods

10.7. Electronics



Chapter 11. North America Blister Packaging Market: Country Estimates & Trend Analysis

11.1. Key Takeaways

11.2. Country Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030



Chapter 12. Start-up Ecosystem Evaluation, 2023

12.1. List of Start-up Companies

12.2. Government Funding for Start-ups Across the Globe



Chapter 13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Key Players & Recent Developments & their Impact on the Industry

13.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)

13.3. List of Key Raw Material Distributors and Channel Partners

13.4. List of Potential Customers, by Application

13.5. Company Market Share Analysis, 2023

13.6. Company Heat Map Analysis

13.7. Competitive Dashboard Analysis

13.8. Company-Wise Product Prices

13.9. Strategy Mapping

13.10. List of Potential Customers/Clientele, by End-use



Chapter 14. Company Listing /Profiles

Amcor

Constantia Flexibles

UFlex Limited

CCL Healthcare

Sonoco Products Company

WINPAK LTD.

WestRock Company

SteriPackGroup

Honeywell International Inc.

Klockner Pentaplast

Sudpack

TekniPlex

Blisterpak, Inc.

Nelipak

ACG

