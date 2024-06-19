North America Blister Packaging Market Report 2024-2030, Featuring Constantia Flexibles, UFlex, WestRock, SteriPackGroup, Honeywell, Klockner Pentaplast, Sudpack, TekniPlex, Blisterpak and Nelipak

Dublin, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Blister Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material (Plastic Films, Paper & Paperboard), Technology (Thermoforming, Cold Forming), Type, End-use, Country, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America blister packaging market is anticipated to reach USD 13.26 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2030.
A significant increase in the production and sales of pharmaceuticals in North American countries is positively impacting the growth of the market. In addition, the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries are heavily regulated, and blister packaging helps meet stringent compliance standards set by regulatory bodies such as the FDA and Health Canada. These regulations mandate the use of child-resistant, tamper-evident, and serialized packaging, thus driving the demand for blister packaging solutions in the region.
An increasing focus on sustainable packaging solutions in the healthcare industry is expected to escalate the demand for healthcare blister packaging manufactured using recyclable materials. For instance, in December 2021, Jones Healthcare Group introduced sustainable medication packaging products including FlexRx, FlexRx One, and Qube Pro Reseal blister packs. These blister packs are manufactured using Bio-PET, a medically approved bioplastic produced by Good Natured Products, Inc. These packaging solutions aim to assist pharmacies in minimizing their environmental impact and adopting more sustainable practices.
According to Statistics Canada, in March 2022, e-commerce retail trade in Canada amounted to approximately USD 2.34 billion. It is estimated that retail e-commerce sales will total USD 40.3 billion by 2025. The growth in this sector is expected to create the demand for reliable and tamper-evident packaging solutions, thus positively influencing the growth of the market.
North America Blister Packaging Market Report Highlights
- Aluminum dominated the material segment with 48.7% share in 2023 owing to its barrier properties, which safeguard the packaged products from moisture, gases, and light.
- The plastic films material segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate, owing to its exceptional benefits, including cost-effectiveness, transparency, formability, and product visibility.
- The thermoforming technology segment held the largest market share of 83.9% in 2023 and is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period.
- The carded blister type segment held the largest market share of 56.9% in 2023 and is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.
- The healthcare application segment held the largest market share of 64.9% in 2023 and is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.
- The region's large consumer market, stringent regulations, and emphasis on product safety & convenience contribute to the growth of the market in North America.
- The U.S. dominated the North America market owing to the continuous expansion of healthcare, electronics, consumer goods, and industrial goods industries in the country.
- In February 2024, ViiV Healthcare launched a new Dovato blister pack in the U.S., featuring a discreet and perforated format for enhanced privacy and convenience. The pack contains a monthly 30-count box with five sheets of tablets, designed based on insights from the HIV community.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|180
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$8.28 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$13.26 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.1%
|Regions Covered
|North America
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook, 2023 (USD Million)
2.2. Segmental Outlook
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. North America Blister Packaging Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3. Technology Overview/Timeline
3.4. Regulatory Framework
3.5. Market Dynamics
3.6. Business Environment Analysis
3.7. Latest Trends & Technologies in the North America Blister Packaging Market
3.8. Unmet Needs & Challenges in North America Blister Packaging Market
3.9. Impact of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Initiatives on the North America Blister Packaging Market
Chapter 4. North America Blister Packaging Market - Price Trend Analysis
4.1. Price Trend Analysis, by Country, 2018-2030 (USD/Kg)
4.2. Pricing Trend Analysis, by Technology, 2018-2030 (USD/Kg)
4.3. Factors Affecting Pricing Deviation
4.4. Cost Component Analysis, 2023
Chapter 5. Supply Demand Gap Analysis, 2022
5.1. Import- Export Analysis, 2018-2022
5.2. Trade Deficit Analysis
5.3. Potential Opportunities/Future Scenarios
Chapter 6. North America Blister Packaging Market: Market Supplier Intelligence
6.1. Kraljic Matrix (Portfolio Analysis)
6.2. Engagement Model
6.3. Negotiation Strategies
6.4. Sourcing Best Practices
6.5. Vendor Selection Criteria
Chapter 7. North America Blister Packaging Market: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Definition & Scope
7.2. Material Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030
7.3. Plastic Films
7.4. Paper & Paperboard
7.5. Aluminum
Chapter 8. North America Blister Packaging Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Definition & Scope
8.2. Technology Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030
8.3. Thermoforming
8.4. Cold Forming
Chapter 9. North America Blister Packaging Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
9.1. Definition & Scope
9.2. Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030
9.3. Carded
9.4. Clamshell
Chapter 10. North America Blister Packaging Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis
10.1. Definition & Scope
10.2. End-use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030
10.3. Retail Blister Packs
10.4. Healthcare
10.5. Consumer Goods
10.6. Industrial Goods
10.7. Electronics
Chapter 11. North America Blister Packaging Market: Country Estimates & Trend Analysis
11.1. Key Takeaways
11.2. Country Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030
Chapter 12. Start-up Ecosystem Evaluation, 2023
12.1. List of Start-up Companies
12.2. Government Funding for Start-ups Across the Globe
Chapter 13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Key Players & Recent Developments & their Impact on the Industry
13.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)
13.3. List of Key Raw Material Distributors and Channel Partners
13.4. List of Potential Customers, by Application
13.5. Company Market Share Analysis, 2023
13.6. Company Heat Map Analysis
13.7. Competitive Dashboard Analysis
13.8. Company-Wise Product Prices
13.9. Strategy Mapping
13.10. List of Potential Customers/Clientele, by End-use
Chapter 14. Company Listing /Profiles
- Amcor
- Constantia Flexibles
- UFlex Limited
- CCL Healthcare
- Sonoco Products Company
- WINPAK LTD.
- WestRock Company
- SteriPackGroup
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Klockner Pentaplast
- Sudpack
- TekniPlex
- Blisterpak, Inc.
- Nelipak
- ACG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b4ib8m
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment