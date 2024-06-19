Global POS Terminals Industry Report 2024-2028: Total POS Terminal Transaction Value Set to Grow from $17 Trillion in 2024, to $21.2 Trillion in 2028

Dublin, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global POS Terminals Market: 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The POS Terminals research suite provides detailed and insightful analysis of this evolving market; enabling stakeholders from POS hardware manufacturers, payment infrastructure providers, software developers and hospitality and retail vendors to understand future growth, key trends and the competitive environment.



The suite includes includes access to data mapping the future growth of POS, an intuitive study uncovering the latest trends and opportunities within the market, and a document containing extensive analysis of the 27 market leaders within the POS terminals space.



Collectively, they provide a critical tool for understanding this rapidly emerging market; allowing POS manufacturers and technology vendors to shape their future strategy. Its unparalleled coverage makes this research suite an incredibly useful resource for charting the future of such a high-growth market.



Key Statistics

$17 trillion - Total POS terminal transaction value in 2024

$21.2 trillion - Total POS terminal transaction value in 2028

25% - 2024 to 2028 market growth

2024-2028 - Forecast period

Key Features

Market Dynamics: Extensive insight into the market landscape; analysing the various forms of POS and their specific use cases. This section also assesses the threat that soft POS poses to traditional dedicated POS, as well as how the enhanced features embedded within smart POS systems can help alleviate this threat. The report includes a segment analysis which looks at the opportunities and challenges faced by POS across 6 distinct industry segments. This document concludes with a Country Readiness Index, which identifies high-growth markets and potential regions for POS vendors.



Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations: In-depth analysis of key development opportunities and key findings within the POS market, accompanied by key strategic recommendations for stakeholders.



Benchmark Industry Forecasts: 5-year market forecasts for POS adoption and use, including a breakdown of the installed base, transaction volume, and transaction value for the 6 different types of POS: dedicated POS, contactless POS, mPOS, biometric POS, smart POS and soft POS. The forecast also contains adoption and revenue for POS software systems.



Competitor Leaderboard: Key player capability and capacity assessment for 27 POS vendors, via the Competitor Leaderboards, which separate traditional and soft POS.



Research Deliverables

Market Data & Forecasting Report - The numbers tell you what's happening, but the written report details why, alongside the methodologies.

Interactive Forecast Excel - Full 5-year forecasts for every available market metric provided in Excel format, with interactive 'What If' and scenario tools.

Online Data Platform - Access the very latest data in an exclusive online data platform, harvest. All the data from Excel, with frequent updates and a more user-friendly interface.

Market Trends & Strategies Report - A comprehensive analysis of the current market landscape, alongside strategic recommendations.

Competitor Leaderboard Report - Provides a visual representation of the competitive positioning of the leaders within the market.

