Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market Report 2024-2030, Featuring Profiles of 153 Players - Aerospace & Defense Industry Presents Long-term Opportunities

The global market for Sheet Metal Fabrication Services is estimated at US$15.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$19.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Steel Sheet Metal Fabrication Services segment, which is expected to reach US$8.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.2%. The Aluminum Sheet Metal Fabrication Services segment is also set to grow at 2.6% CAGR over the next 8 years.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $2.8 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 3.6% CAGR to reach $7.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

MarketGlass Platform



Our reports are enhanced by the MarketGlass platform, which brings together industry experts and influencers to provide high-quality, accurate insights. This unique platform allows us to gather comprehensive data and market perspectives, ensuring you receive the most reliable and detailed analysis available.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 597 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $15.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $19.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.2% Regions Covered Global

Market Overview

An Introduction to Sheet Metal Fabrication Services

Standard Sizes of Sheet Metal

Cold-Rolled vs Hot-Rolled Sheet metal

Sheet Metal Fabrication Processes-An Overview

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Bend Sheet: The Leading Segment by Form

Steel Represents the Most Widely Used Material for Sheet Metal Fabrication

Automotive and Industrial Machinery: The Major End-Use Segments

Regional Analysis

Recent Market Activity

Sheet Metal Fabrication Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023

Market Trends & Drivers

Demand for Fabricated Metal Parts from Varied End-Use Sectors Sets the Growth Trend in Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market

Global Fabricated Metals Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Automation of Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Transforms Industry Operations

Industry 4.0: The Future of Sheet Metal Fabrication Services

Smart Factory Solutions to Help Sheet Metal Fabrication Companies Overcome Pandemic-Triggered Challenges

Demand for Automobiles & Increase in Automaking Operations to Drive Market Gains

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Shift towards Electric Vehicles: Tremendous Growth in Store

Global EV Sales (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2019, 2025 & 2030

Role of Sheet Metal Fabrication in Refurbishing Old Automobiles

Industrial Machinery & Equipment Industry to Boost Market Outlook

Construction Industry Dynamics to Influence Market Prospects

Rise in Demand for Electronics Devices & Components from Residential & Industrial Sectors to Fuel Market Growth

Global Opportunity for Consumer Electronics (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

Sheet Metal Fabrication in Telecommunication Sector

Aerospace & Defense Industry Presents Long-term Opportunities for Sheet Metal Fabrication Services

Trends Impacting the Aerospace Sheet Metal Fabrication

As an Essential Aspect of Medical Device Innovation, Sheet Metal Fabrication to Transform Medical Sector

Trends Poised to Spearhead Growth in the Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Industry

Rising Significance of Additive Manufacturing for Manufacturing Industry Spurs Growth Opportunities

Advanced Technologies Transform Sheet Metal Fabrication Services

3D CAD Improves Design Quality: Becomes Vital for Metal Fabrication Industry

Laser Technology Aids Automation Trend in Sheet Metal Fabrication

Use of Laser Machines and Communications Systems on the Rise

Nearshoring Emerges as a Notable Trend in Sheet Metal Fabrication Market

Increasing Adoption of Cobots in Metal Fabrication Process to Benefit Market Growth

Issues Confronting Custom Sheet Metal Fabrication

