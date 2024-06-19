Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market Report 2024-2030, Featuring Profiles of 153 Players - Aerospace & Defense Industry Presents Long-term Opportunities

Dublin, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sheet Metal Fabrication Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Sheet Metal Fabrication Services is estimated at US$15.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$19.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Steel Sheet Metal Fabrication Services segment, which is expected to reach US$8.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.2%. The Aluminum Sheet Metal Fabrication Services segment is also set to grow at 2.6% CAGR over the next 8 years.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $2.8 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 3.6% CAGR to reach $7.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Why You Should Buy This Report:
- Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.
- Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.
- Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market.
- Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.
Key Questions Answered:
- How is the Global Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market expected to evolve by 2030?
- What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?
- Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?
- How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?
- Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?
Report Features:
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as ABC Sheet Metal, Aero Tech Manufacturing Inc., Australian General Engineering, and more.
- Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
MarketGlass Platform
Our reports are enhanced by the MarketGlass platform, which brings together industry experts and influencers to provide high-quality, accurate insights. This unique platform allows us to gather comprehensive data and market perspectives, ensuring you receive the most reliable and detailed analysis available.
Market Overview
- An Introduction to Sheet Metal Fabrication Services
- Standard Sizes of Sheet Metal
- Cold-Rolled vs Hot-Rolled Sheet metal
- Sheet Metal Fabrication Processes-An Overview
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Bend Sheet: The Leading Segment by Form
- Steel Represents the Most Widely Used Material for Sheet Metal Fabrication
- Automotive and Industrial Machinery: The Major End-Use Segments
- Regional Analysis
- Recent Market Activity
- Sheet Metal Fabrication Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023
Market Trends & Drivers
- Demand for Fabricated Metal Parts from Varied End-Use Sectors Sets the Growth Trend in Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market
- Global Fabricated Metals Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
- Automation of Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Transforms Industry Operations
- Industry 4.0: The Future of Sheet Metal Fabrication Services
- Smart Factory Solutions to Help Sheet Metal Fabrication Companies Overcome Pandemic-Triggered Challenges
- Demand for Automobiles & Increase in Automaking Operations to Drive Market Gains
- World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
- Shift towards Electric Vehicles: Tremendous Growth in Store
- Global EV Sales (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2019, 2025 & 2030
- Role of Sheet Metal Fabrication in Refurbishing Old Automobiles
- Industrial Machinery & Equipment Industry to Boost Market Outlook
- Construction Industry Dynamics to Influence Market Prospects
- Rise in Demand for Electronics Devices & Components from Residential & Industrial Sectors to Fuel Market Growth
- Global Opportunity for Consumer Electronics (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028
- Sheet Metal Fabrication in Telecommunication Sector
- Aerospace & Defense Industry Presents Long-term Opportunities for Sheet Metal Fabrication Services
- Trends Impacting the Aerospace Sheet Metal Fabrication
- As an Essential Aspect of Medical Device Innovation, Sheet Metal Fabrication to Transform Medical Sector
- Trends Poised to Spearhead Growth in the Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Industry
- Rising Significance of Additive Manufacturing for Manufacturing Industry Spurs Growth Opportunities
- Advanced Technologies Transform Sheet Metal Fabrication Services
- 3D CAD Improves Design Quality: Becomes Vital for Metal Fabrication Industry
- Laser Technology Aids Automation Trend in Sheet Metal Fabrication
- Use of Laser Machines and Communications Systems on the Rise
- Nearshoring Emerges as a Notable Trend in Sheet Metal Fabrication Market
- Increasing Adoption of Cobots in Metal Fabrication Process to Benefit Market Growth
- Issues Confronting Custom Sheet Metal Fabrication
