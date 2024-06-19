Heritage Grocers Group Announces Return Of ‘Lotería Scratcher Sweepstakes,’ Now Expanded Across All Banner Companies

ONTARIO, Calif., June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Grocers Group (“Heritage” or “HGG”), one of the leading Hispanic food retailers in the country, announced today the return of its annual ‘Lotería Scratcher Sweepstakes’ program, now through August 19. With the ‘Lotería Scratcher Sweepstakes’ program, customers of all HGG banner stores – Cardenas Markets, El Rancho Supermercado, Tony’s Fresh Market and Los Altos Ranch Market – can play for a chance to win their share of a combined $1.5 million in prizes.



Colloquially also known as “Mexican Bingo,” Lotería is an iconic game and cultural symbol that celebrates rich cultures and connects people of all ages – an effort that heavily resonates with HGG’s mission. This year is Cardenas Markets’ fourth year running the program, and the first year that ‘Lotería Scratcher Sweepstakes’ is available at all 115 HGG banner company stores.

“At Heritage, we pride ourselves on creating a place where community thrives, where people can come together and feed their families with affordable, fresh and authentic products that are representative of their culture and identity,” said Adam Salgado, Chief Marketing Officer of HGG. “In line with this effort, we are thrilled to welcome back and expand our ‘Lotería Scratcher Sweepstakes,’ program so all our dedicated customers have a chance to win. Playing is easy, and it’s a very fun way for people to come together, to connect with community and for us to give back to our loyal customers.”

Through the purchase of participating products indicated with green tags throughout the store, customers will receive (1) ‘Lotería Scratcher Card’ with an instant win prize or a code for a Free Digital Scratcher*.

‘Lotería Scratcher Sweepstakes’ official rules and Digital Scratchers can be accessed by visiting respective banner websites Cardenas Markets - Loteria, El Rancho - Loteria, and Tony's Fresh Market - Loteria where participants can register the unique code found on each scratcher for a chance to win prizes such as gift cards, electronics or home electronic items. Participants may even have the opportunity to play in a ‘Lotería Scratcher Sweepstakes’ semi-final game for a chance to win free Groceries for a Year, $10,000 or the grand prize of up to $50,000. Sweepstakes participants have a 1 in 5 chance to win great instant-win prizes for products that can be redeemed during their next shopping trip.

For more information on each banner’s ‘Lotería Scratcher Sweepstakes’ program, customers can also watch:

About Heritage Grocers Group

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) is a leading specialty, ethnic food retailer that offers an extensive assortment of both traditional and specialty grocery items to the communities it serves. With a unique customer experience focused on freshness, authenticity and affordability, the HGG family of destination groceries incorporate freshly made ethnic foods, differentiated floor formats presenting distinct specialty categories and localized assortments that engage with each community. Headquartered in Ontario, California, Heritage Grocers Group operates in six states: California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, and Illinois, with a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner, and 7 stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner. For more information visit https://www.heritagegrocersgroup.com/.

*No purchase necessary; purchase does not increase your odds of winning.