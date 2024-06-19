Global Construction Smart Coatings Market Report 2024-2030: A $2.6 Billion Market in 2030

Dublin, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Construction Smart Coatings Markets 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a market forecast, analysis, and outlook for Smart Coatings use in the construction sector, a market that is expected to grow to nearly $2.6 billion in 2030.
This item is drawn from the Research Global Smart Coatings Research Program. This service provides market sizing and forecasts of the opportunities for companies operating within the supply chain. The market projections rely upon installed base, shipments, pricing trends and applications within the various vertical markets where these coatings and solutions are deployed.
The report sizes and forecasts the use of smart coatings in construction and building products markets and provides analysis of the drivers for them from both the coatings and med sector perspectives. It examines use cases for the coatings currently, how they are supporting key initiatives such as sustainability, environmental, efficiency, regulatory, improved service delivery and others related to the respective industries' usage.
Data:
- Level I data presents volumes and values for functionally specific coatings and how they are being utilized across various industry verticals, or within sector studies, the specific smart coatings use cases within it
- Level II data offers deeper breakouts of the materials by material, type, technique, or containers involved with the coatings.
Key Topics Covered:
Level I
Analysis:
- Market Trends & Drivers for X Coatings
- Industry Demand Factors
- Use Cases
- Benefits & Opportunities
- Obstacles
Forecasts:
- Chemicals and Materials Sector Outlooks
- Coatings and Sector Market Sizing and Forecasts
- Industry Outlooks
- Dashboards
Level I+
Analysis:
- Chemicals and Materials Industry Trends
- Industry Drivers: ESG, Net Zero, Environmental, CapEx, Opex, efficiency, Regulatory.
- Smart Coatings Market Overview and Summary
Vertical Market Deployments
- Industry Specific Demand Factors
- Use Cases
- Benefits & Opportunities
- Obstacles
Materials:
- Key Enabling Materials
- Future Opportunities
Forecasts:
- Chemicals and Materials Sector Outlooks
- Coatings and Sector Market Sizing and Forecasts
- Industry Outlooks
- Dashboards
Level I Data
- Addressable Market (Billions Sq. Meters)
- Market penetration by smart coatings (meters/billion square meters)
- Frequency of coating (months)
- Smart coating shipments (Million Sq. Meters)
- Smart coating markets ($ millions)
- Premium for coatings
- Smart coating by type (Million Sq. Meters) & ($ Million)
- Nano coating
- Bioactive coating
- Smart Polymer coating
- Composite coating
- Smart Coating by Smart Material (Million Sq. Meters) & ($ Million)
- Smart Coating by End User (Million Sq. Meters) & ($ Million)
- Smart Coating by Application area (Million Sq. Meters) & ($ Million)
- Smart Coatings Revenues by End User Geography ($ Millions)
Level II Data
Self-Healing
Self-healing Construction Smart Coating by type:
- Extrinsic self-healing coating
- Intrinsic self-healing coating
Self-healing Construction Smart Coating by Container:
- Graphene oxide
- Silica
- Halloysite
- Titanium dioxide (TiO2)
- Nanotubes
- Others
Self-healing Construction Smart Coating by Technique:
- Magnetron sputtering (MS)
- Sol-gel
- Dip/spin
- Chemical vapor deposition (CVD)
- Others
- Self-cleaning
Self-cleaning Construction Smart Coating by Type:
- Hydrophobic self-cleaning coating
- Hydrophilic self-cleaning coating
- Oleophobic self-cleaning coating
- Amphiphilic self-cleaning coating
- Photocatalyst self-cleaning coating
Self-cleaning Construction Coating by Technique:
- Sol-gel
- Dip/spin
- Chemical vapor deposition (CVD),
- Magnetron sputtering (MS
- Others
- Antimicrobial
Smart Anti-microbial Construction Smart Coating by Type:
- Anti-bacterial smart coating
- Microbicidal smart coating
- Antifungal smart coating
- Antiviral smart coating
Smart Anti-microbial Construction Smart Coating by Material:
- Silver-based antimicrobial coatings
- Copper-based antimicrobial coatings
- Nanomaterial (Titanium dioxide) antimicrobial coatings
- Zinc-based antimicrobial coatings
- Other (gold, magnesium, transition metals, silica, and perovskites)
Smart Anti-microbial Construction Smart Coating by Technique:
- Magnetron sputtering (MS)
- Sol-gel
- Dip/spin
- Chemical vapor deposition (CVD)
- Laser ablation
