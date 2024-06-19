Global Construction Smart Coatings Market Report 2024-2030: A $2.6 Billion Market in 2030

Dublin, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Construction Smart Coatings Markets 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a market forecast, analysis, and outlook for Smart Coatings use in the construction sector, a market that is expected to grow to nearly $2.6 billion in 2030.

This item is drawn from the Research Global Smart Coatings Research Program. This service provides market sizing and forecasts of the opportunities for companies operating within the supply chain. The market projections rely upon installed base, shipments, pricing trends and applications within the various vertical markets where these coatings and solutions are deployed.

The report sizes and forecasts the use of smart coatings in construction and building products markets and provides analysis of the drivers for them from both the coatings and med sector perspectives. It examines use cases for the coatings currently, how they are supporting key initiatives such as sustainability, environmental, efficiency, regulatory, improved service delivery and others related to the respective industries' usage.

Data:

Level I data presents volumes and values for functionally specific coatings and how they are being utilized across various industry verticals, or within sector studies, the specific smart coatings use cases within it

Level II data offers deeper breakouts of the materials by material, type, technique, or containers involved with the coatings.

Key Topics Covered:

Level I

Analysis:

Market Trends & Drivers for X Coatings

Industry Demand Factors

Use Cases

Benefits & Opportunities

Obstacles

Forecasts:

Chemicals and Materials Sector Outlooks

Coatings and Sector Market Sizing and Forecasts

Industry Outlooks

Dashboards

Level I+

Analysis:

Chemicals and Materials Industry Trends

Industry Drivers: ESG, Net Zero, Environmental, CapEx, Opex, efficiency, Regulatory.

Smart Coatings Market Overview and Summary

Vertical Market Deployments

Industry Specific Demand Factors

Use Cases

Benefits & Opportunities

Obstacles

Materials:

Key Enabling Materials

Future Opportunities

Forecasts:

Chemicals and Materials Sector Outlooks

Coatings and Sector Market Sizing and Forecasts

Industry Outlooks

Dashboards

Level I Data

Addressable Market (Billions Sq. Meters)

Market penetration by smart coatings (meters/billion square meters)

Frequency of coating (months)

Smart coating shipments (Million Sq. Meters)

Smart coating markets ($ millions)

Premium for coatings

Smart coating by type (Million Sq. Meters) & ($ Million) Nano coating Bioactive coating Smart Polymer coating Composite coating

Smart Coating by Smart Material (Million Sq. Meters) & ($ Million)

Smart Coating by End User (Million Sq. Meters) & ($ Million)

Smart Coating by Application area (Million Sq. Meters) & ($ Million)

Smart Coatings Revenues by End User Geography ($ Millions)

Level II Data

Self-Healing

Self-healing Construction Smart Coating by type:

Extrinsic self-healing coating

Intrinsic self-healing coating

Self-healing Construction Smart Coating by Container:

Graphene oxide

Silica

Halloysite

Titanium dioxide (TiO2)

Nanotubes

Others

Self-healing Construction Smart Coating by Technique:

Magnetron sputtering (MS)

Sol-gel

Dip/spin

Chemical vapor deposition (CVD)

Others

Self-cleaning

Self-cleaning Construction Smart Coating by Type:

Hydrophobic self-cleaning coating

Hydrophilic self-cleaning coating

Oleophobic self-cleaning coating

Amphiphilic self-cleaning coating

Photocatalyst self-cleaning coating

Self-cleaning Construction Coating by Technique:

Sol-gel

Dip/spin

Chemical vapor deposition (CVD),

Magnetron sputtering (MS

Others

Antimicrobial

Smart Anti-microbial Construction Smart Coating by Type:

Anti-bacterial smart coating

Microbicidal smart coating

Antifungal smart coating

Antiviral smart coating

Smart Anti-microbial Construction Smart Coating by Material:

Silver-based antimicrobial coatings

Copper-based antimicrobial coatings

Nanomaterial (Titanium dioxide) antimicrobial coatings

Zinc-based antimicrobial coatings

Other (gold, magnesium, transition metals, silica, and perovskites)

Smart Anti-microbial Construction Smart Coating by Technique:

Magnetron sputtering (MS)

Sol-gel

Dip/spin

Chemical vapor deposition (CVD)

Laser ablation

