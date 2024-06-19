PsuB Raises $10M Investment From LDA Capital to Project Grow expand platform

Panama City, Panama, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PsuB stands for Payment Swap Utility Board, a blockchain-based service that allows you to easily use and manage digital assets as a means of profit realization and payment.

In other words, it is a project that can expand into financial areas such as DE-FI and wallet insurance, and it can be agilely applied to real life to infinitely expand the ecosystem.



PsuB Project has received a $10 million commitment from global investment group, LDA Capital Limited, to accelerate the growth of its global platform. (*For more detailed information about LDA, please refer to the bottom of the article.)



PsuB Project uses the abbreviation 'Payment Swap Utility Board' as a symbol, the core business model of PsuB is, Through the hub platform PsuB Wallet, the 'Payment' and 'Utility' functions.





The investment contract signed between the PsuB Foundation and the LDA capital is a "token purchase program," in which LDA purchases PsuB tokens within the limit of USD 10,000,000 at the request of the PsuB Foundation for three years.



PsuB Foundation's Head of Management said the financial investment partnership with LDA, through the project to build a circulation structure of 'payments' and 'utility' functions, to made the gain global market attention platform's groundwork.



The PsuB Foundation announced that it aims to expand the ecosystem, not only establishes a safe payment system by issuing a "financial institution repayment guarantee" to streng then and activate the existing "Payment" system but also to strengthen the "Utility" system by issuing practical NFT such as Real Estate NFT, Fashion NFT, Fandom NFT, Charm NFT and so on.



Currently, PsuB's latest issue is a $10 million investment attraction from LDA CAPITAL, a Big Investment, listing on Gate.io, Mexc, Lbank, digifinex, and growing with a focus on utilities. attention is being paid to whether the PsuB project will rapidly grow to Global Main with investment from LDA Capital and become a new paradigm for the Korean Blockchain business.









About LDA

LDA Capital is a global alternative investment group with expertise in cross-border transactions worldwide. Our team has dedicated their careers to international & cross-border opportunities having collectively executed over 250 transactions in both the public and private middle markets across 43 countries with aggregate transaction values of over US$11 billion.



Official Webpage: https://psub.io/

CoinMarketCap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/psub/

Telegram: https://t.me/PsuBOfficialChat

X: https://x.com/PsuBOfficial



LDA Capital Details:

Website: https://www.ldacap.com/



CONTACT:

Kafu Durán

info (at) ldacap.com



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.





