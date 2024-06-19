Global Acrylic Teeth Market Analysis Report 2024-2029: Surging Focus on Edentulous Treatment, Upsurge in Affordability and Preference for Acrylic Teeth

Dublin, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Acrylic Teeth Market: Analysis By Type, By Application, By Technology, By Region, Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global acrylic teeth market was valued at US$445.19 million in 2023. The market value is expected to reach US$726.31 million by 2029. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 8% during the forecasted period of 2024-2029.

The major drivers for the acrylic teeth market include growing edentulism rates due to poor oral hygiene, lifestyle diseases and increasing geriatric population, rising awareness around oral healthcare, along with increasing need for convenient and patient friendly treatment options and upsurge in healthcare expenditure.

Furthermore, advancements in 3D printing technologies for customization of dental prosthetics as per patient-specific oral anatomy and increasing demand for aesthetically appealing invisible or translucent aligners are anticipated to drive the global acrylic teeth market in the forecast future.

The competitive environment of global acrylic teeth market is dynamic characterized by the presence of a mix of well-established brands, emerging players, and niche producers. The key players are concentrating on using organic tactics like new launches and portfolio development in line with consumer needs, partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to increase their footprint and satisfy the expanding demand.

Additionally, partnerships, acquisitions, and other growth tactics broaden the company's product line and strengthen its consumer base. For example, In April 2022, Dentsply Sirona launched the latest in Lab Software 22.0. This provides users with excellent and flexible machine connectivity, regardless of whether they utilize Dentsply Sirona solutions or other CAD/CAM systems.

In 2023, the North America region led the acrylic teeth market, propelled by deteriorating dental hygiene conditions among people, which are influenced by several factors, such as lifestyle choices, expanding elderly population, robust medical infrastructure, the presence of important market competitors, and improvements in preventative and restorative dental treatments.



During 2024-2029, the US is forecasted to maintain its lead within North America. The US is the largest and fastest growing segment of the region, due to significant disparities in oral health. Dental disease is one of the most preventable public health issues in the US. The high frequency of dental problems is predicted to fuel the expansion of the acrylic teeth industry in the region.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type: The report provides the bifurcation of the global acrylic teeth market into three types: Partial Denture, Complete Denture, and Overdenture.

The partial denture segment held the highest share of the market. Partial acrylic dentures are a popular choice as these are less invasive than other treatments and allow for easy insertion and removal as needed. Partial dentures are also more affordable than alternatives like dental implants or bridges that require additional dental work. Their quick, removable nature leads to shorter treatment time. All these benefits provided by partial dentures have boosted their adoption globally, thus, helping in the market expansion.



By Application: The global acrylic teeth market has been further analyzed based on the application: Aesthetics and Functionality.

The functionality segment held the dominant share in the market. Functionality consideration is especially recommended for aged people. Moreover, escalating prevalence of periodontal disease and rapidly expanding elderly population along with growing demand for dentistry-related treatment are expected to increase the need for acrylic teeth for functionality applications, during the forecast period.



By Technology: The report identifies three segments of the global acrylic teeth market on basis of technology: 3D printing and CAD/CAM.

The 3D printing segment held the largest share of the market in 2023. 3D printing is increasingly being utilized in the dental field owing to its time-saving potential and cost-effectiveness. It enables dental practitioners to eliminate several fabrication steps, achieve higher precision, and attain consistency in complex prosthetic models. Driven by the growing prevalence of dental diseases and rising demand for high quality dental products, the acrylic teeth market for the 3D printing segment is anticipated to witness a steady growth during the forecast period.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 148 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $483.03 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $726.31 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Increasing Preference of Dental Cosmetic Procedures

Growing Awareness About Oral Healthcare

Surging Focus on Edentulous Treatment

Rising Geriatric Population

Upsurge in Affordability and Preference for Acrylic Teeth

Challenges

Limited Reimbursements

Availability of Alternative Dental Materials

Market Trends

Growing Digitization with CAD/CAM Technology

Flourishing Medical Tourism in Developing Countries

Advancements in Dental Technologies and Materials

Company Profiles: Business Overview, Operating Segments, Business Strategy

Shofu Inc.

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

3M Company

Coltene Holding AG

Ivoclar Vivadent

LuxCreo Inc.

Kulzer GmbH

VinciSmile Group LLC

Shandong Huge Dental Material Corporation

New Stetic SA

Yamahachi Dental Mfg., Co.

Toros Dental Ltd.

Shanghai Pigeon Dental Mfg. Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/im8pec

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment