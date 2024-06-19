Bombardier and F/LIST Introduce New Material Lounge at Bombardier London Biggin Hill Service Centre

Contemporary 700-sq. ft. Material Lounge features comprehensive portfolio of interior materials, fabrics and components for aircraft enhancement

Customers can select colour, texture and style options to create unique interior spaces

Bombardier’s London Biggin Hill Service Centre is the largest business aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility in the UK for business aircraft offering customers a wide range of service options

MONTREAL, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier and F/LIST have announced the opening of a contemporary, 700-sq. ft. Material Lounge at Bombardier’s London Biggin Hill Service Centre located at the London Biggin Hill Airport. The new Material Lounge is the largest, most comprehensive portfolio of interior materials, fabrics and components that Bombardier has housed at one of its international service centres. It is also the first time that F/LIST, the Austria-headquartered pioneer in the production and generation of innovative luxury interiors for exclusive business and private jets and residences, has created a dedicated space showcasing its product portfolio outside of its headquarters.

The full range of interior services offered by Bombardier at the facility will be augmented by this addition of the material lounge showroom. Managed by F/LIST, the carefully curated selection of more than 1,300 samples representing wood veneers, stone surfaces, leathers, fabrics, webbing materials and metal finishes enables designers, owners, and operators to explore the full collection of F/LIST materials. Visitors will also have access to the innovative suite of F/LIST biobased materials, the F/LAB Whisper Leather, Linfinium and Aenigma products, which provide a rich selection of novel materials that support sustainable design in the cabin.

“The addition of this design experience further demonstrates our dedication to our European customers by providing the expertise, support and tailored customer experience that our owners and operators expect from us,” said Paul Thompson, Senior Director, Bombardier Service Centres, International. “The provision of such a unique offering underlines our ongoing commitment to support all aspects of the ownership experience. The European market is extremely important to us and this latest addition to our largest Service Centre in Europe, and the largest business aviation MRO in the UK confirms our commitment to world-class service and support.”

“We are delighted to work with Bombardier on this project and welcome the opportunity to provide a discreet venue for our mutual customers, Bombardier designers, and our own interior experts to conveniently see, touch and explore one of the industry’s leading collections of cabin interior materials at a single location. This modern space is more than a showroom and sales tool; it is a place where we can help breathe life into interior design concepts in a dedicated, inspirational environment,” said Katharina List-Nagl, F/LIST CEO. “In addition to the physical samples, a configurator is being made available to render schematics, material selection and design ideas into a visual representation of the cabin interior.”

Bombardier’s London Biggin Hill Service Centre

Bombardier’s London Biggin Hill Service Centre provides customers with complete tip-to-tail heavy maintenance capabilities. It is fully equipped to perform scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, modifications and avionics installations for Bombardier Learjet, Challenger and Global aircraft. Following its expansion in 2022, Bombardier replaced its original two hangars (total area of 91,000 sq. ft.) with one unique hangar nearing 250,000 sq. ft.

The two-stored facility provides the space and flexibility to offer a full range of maintenance and refurbishment services on Bombardier’s vast portfolio of products, including accommodating up to 14 Global 7500 aircraft at one time.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

About F/LIST

F/LIST is a global provider of exclusive interiors for business and private jets and residences, employing more than 1,100 people at ten locations in Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. Passion, reliability, and a visionary spirit determine every step of the Austrian family-owned company.

