Global Road Logistics Market Report 2024-2028: Analysis by Application, Type and Region - Rising Demand for Green Logistics

The road logistics market is forecasted to grow by USD 710.3 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. The market is driven by growing demand for green logistics, increasing demand from medical and healthcare industry in US, and increased outsourcing of logistics services.

The report on the road logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This study identifies the automation in same-day delivery industry as one of the prime reasons driving the road logistics market growth during the next few years. Also, growing e-commerce market and emergence of big data will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The road logistics market is segmented as below:

By Application Domestic International

By Type

Truckload Less Than Truckload Parcel Same Day

By Geography APAC North America Europe South America Middle East and Africa



A robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading road logistics market vendors that include:

Acme Truck Line Inc.

Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P

ArcBest Corp.

Bennett International Group LLC

C H Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Deutsche Post AG

FedEx Corp.

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc.

Knight Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.

Kuehne Nagel Management AG

Penske Corp.

Quantix SCS Inc.

RD Logistics

Ryder System Inc.

Saltchuk

Schneider National Inc.

United Parcel Service Inc.

Werner Enterprises Inc.

XPO Inc.

Yellow Corp.

Also, the road logistics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



