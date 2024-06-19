LGI Homes Announces its Newest Community in Jacksonville, Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today introduced its newest community in the Jacksonville market, Westport Landing. This community hosts gorgeous new-construction homes and on-site amenities that the whole family can enjoy.

Located just minutes from lively downtown Jacksonville, families will have plenty to do both inside and outside of the community. Placed conveniently at the front of the neighborhood are the dog park and children’s playground, which are sure to provide hours of endless fun. Residents will also have access to the Villages of Westport Community Center, offering a pool, basketball courts, a playground and a multi-use field.

Westport Landing offers seven floor plans that range from 1,604 to 2,938 square feet, with three to five bedrooms and two to three-and-a-half bathrooms. Homes within this community are fitted with either the CompleteHome™ or CompleteHomePlus™ package. Each home includes incredible, upgraded features at no extra cost. Professionally landscaped front yards, gorgeous exteriors, chef-ready kitchens with Whirlpool® appliances and smart-home technology are just a few premier features that new homeowners can look forward to upon moving in. These exceptional homes include impressive covered back patios that are the perfect place to enjoy the sunset with your family after a long day.

New homes at Westport Landing start in $340s. Homebuyers can schedule an appointment or stop by the information center Monday-Sunday from 8:30 am to 7:00 pm. To schedule a tour or for additional information, please call (844) 649-4979 ext 29 or visit LGIHomes.com/WestportLanding.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 70,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies for the second consecutive year. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.www.LGIHomes.com.

