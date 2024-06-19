Global Buy Now Pay Later Analysis Report 2024: BNPL Market to Reach $1,209.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 21.5% - Trends, Forecasts and Competitive Landscape

Dublin, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Buy Now Pay Later Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global buy now pay later market is expected to reach an estimated $1,209.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 21.5% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global buy now pay later market looks promising with opportunities in the retail, healthcare, leisure & entertainment, and automotive markets. The major drivers for this market are growing adoption of digital wallets and continuous expansion of e-commerce industry.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies buy now pay later companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Buy Now Pay Later Market Insights

Online is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Retail will remain the largest segment due to increasing use of BNPL solutions in this industry to enable clients to conveniently spread out the cost of the purchase over a period of prearranged, interest-free payments.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to presence of key players in the region.

Features of the Global Buy Now Pay Later Market

Market Size Estimates: Buy now pay later market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Buy now pay later market size by channel type, enterprise size, end use industry, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Buy now pay later market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different channel types, enterprise sizes, end use industries, and regions for the buy now pay later market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the buy now pay later market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Buy Now Pay Later Market: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Buy Now Pay Later Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Buy Now Pay Later Market by Channel Type

3.3.1: Online

3.3.2: POS

3.4: Global Buy Now Pay Later Market by Enterprise Size

3.4.1: Large Enterprises

3.4.2: Small & Medium Enterprises

3.5: Global Buy Now Pay Later Market by End Use Industry

3.5.1: Retail

3.5.2: Healthcare

3.5.3: Leisure & Entertainment

3.5.4: Automotive

3.5.5: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Buy Now Pay Later Market by Region

4.2: North American Buy Now Pay Later Market

4.2.1: North American Buy Now Pay Later Market by End Use Industry: Retail, Healthcare, Leisure & Entertainment, Automotive, and Others

4.3: European Buy Now Pay Later Market

4.3.1: European Buy Now Pay Later Market by Channel Type: Online and POS

4.3.2: European Buy Now Pay Later Market by End Use Industry: Retail, Healthcare, Leisure & Entertainment, Automotive, and Others

4.4: APAC Buy Now Pay Later Market

4.4.1: APAC Buy Now Pay Later Market by Channel Type: Online and POS

4.4.2: APAC Buy Now Pay Later Market by End Use Industry: Retail, Healthcare, Leisure & Entertainment, Automotive, and Others

4.5: ROW Buy Now Pay Later Market

4.5.1: ROW Buy Now Pay Later Market by Channel Type: Online and POS

4.5.2: ROW Buy Now Pay Later Market by End Use Industry: Retail, Healthcare, Leisure & Entertainment, Automotive, and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Buy Now Pay Later Market by Channel Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Buy Now Pay Later Market by Enterprise Size

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Buy Now Pay Later Market by End Use Industry

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Buy Now Pay Later Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Buy Now Pay Later Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Buy Now Pay Later Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Buy Now Pay Later Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Affirm

7.2: Klarna

7.3: Splitit Payments

7.4: Sezzle

7.5: Perpay

