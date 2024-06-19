Dublin, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gold Market in Peru: 2018-2023 Review and Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report brings together facts and figures on the gold market in Peru covering the period of 2018-2028. Statistics, experts' opinions and estimations are given.

Country Market Report:

The report features the impact of various factors on the market

The market situation is constantly being monitored, the latest developments are being tracked and consequently the most recent data will be provided in the report

What is important, the report presents possible scenarios of market development

The report on the gold market in Peru covers:

Reserves, mines, production

Manufacturers

Demand structure, trends

Consumers

Prices

Market forecast

Buying the report means:

Availability of key statistics on the gold market in Peru (historical and forecast)

Allocation of country market players, their role in the market

Provision of data on demand characteristics

Identification of market potential

Key Topics Covered:



1. OVERVIEW OF GOLD MARKET IN PERU



2. RESERVES IN PERU

2.1. Reserves estimation



3. GOLD SUPPLY IN PERU

3.1. Peru production in 2018-2023

3.2. Peru production shares in global market and in regional market in 2018-2023



4. GOLD DEMAND IN PERU

5.1. Demand structure, 2023

5.2. Peru consumption in 2018-2023



5. GOLD TRADE IN PERU

5.1. Export (recent years)

6.2. Import (recent years)

6.3. Annual prices (recent years)



6. GOLD MARKET FORECAST TO 2028

6.1. General market forecast

6.2. Gold production forecast to 2028

6.3. Gold consumption forecast to 2028



7. GOLD END-USERS IN PERU



